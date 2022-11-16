Voice of the People: SAFE-T Act can be fixed

Over the past few months I’ve had many meetings with a bipartisan group of state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials to make necessary changes to the SAFE-T Act.

That’s why I’m the chief co-sponsor of a measure in Springfield to update the SAFE-T Act and ensure law enforcement and the courts have the resources they need to continue protecting us. It’s also why I’m endorsed by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

Senate Bill 4228 fixes many aspects of the SAFE-T Act. Under my bill, people who entered jail before Jan. 1, 2023 won’t be eligible for release, and judges will be able to deny pretrial release for anyone who poses a threat to the safety of any person or to the community.

The bill – which has the potential to be heard as soon as this November during Veto Session – also clarifies that officers have full authority to detain any trespasser if they deem the person is a threat.

With all the confusion surrounding the SAFE-T Act, it’s important that we make things as clear as possible and allow law enforcement and the courts to retain their ability to protect our neighbors.

I look forward to working with all stakeholders, advocates and my colleagues to continue making improvements and to give the people of our community the assurance that their safety is my top priority.

<strong>Patrick Joyce</strong>

State Senator, Essex