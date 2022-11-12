WEBBER: '60 Minutes' ain't fooling me

Along with awful golf and Packers football, I’m hopelessly addicted to the “60 Minutes” program on CBS Sunday nights. All three give me heartburn.

I record “60M” every Sunday to watch over Monday morning coffee. They are decidedly left of where I sit on the political spectrum, but their human-interest stories are pleasant.

They began with a segment called “Angry in America.” Bill Whitaker, a “journalist” fond of stretching truth, opened with the line, “…America is in a very angry moment. Republicans attack Democrats and Democrats return fire.”

Read that again. Straight-faced, the liberal Whitaker candidly states its Republicans doing the attacking these days. Democrats are merely defending themselves.

Whitaker’s expose blames social media for causing so much anger. He interviewed other liberals and academia, (but I repeat myself) who are all in agreement we have lost civility due primarily to social media. Interestingly, he didn’t mention how social media is the conservative’s way of getting the entire story, rather than what media spews.

He continues with his message of “it’s the Republicans fault” by smoothly reporting this anger and negativity in technology creates more hype against political candidates, promoting more rudeness in the country. The mention of Musk’s freed Twitter was conspicuously absent.

Whitaker’s opening line, combined with the conclusion of the “60M” program that I will mention later, might induce a viewer to conclude America should walk away from the angry rhetoric found on social media platforms. The entire time I listened to the segment though, I kept thinking about Whitaker’s opening line. Was it just conservatives who were supposed to settle down?

The next segment was a nice piece by Anderson Cooper (there’s a line you might never see me write again) putting a human face on the illegal immigration issues. Of course, Cooper didn’t use the phrase “illegal immigrant,” but he drilled down to interview specific people which would make anyone naturally feel for those people, their lives trapped in a web of issues not of their making.

When one looks at illegal immigration issues from a singular perspective, most of us would want to help those poor people; like that mother who got separated from her son and husband; or the young couple living in a hotel with the husband not able to get a work permit to earn a living.

The problem is, we can’t look at illegal immigration as a case-by-case issue – it’s impossible to govern that way. The charity handed out by our government to just our nation’s citizens now is part of what is choking us in debt – are we to add the rest of the world’s population, too? There must be common sense border laws, or this nation will collapse. How is that good for anyone in the world? The Biden Bunch fails or ignores this notion in search of voters.

This year, “60M” added a segment to the end of the program called “The Last Minute.” This segment reports on follow-ups to previous shows or recaps of their nightly program.

Jon Wertheim gave a monologue concerning the upcoming election Tuesday, “bringing the long and nasty campaigns to a conclusion.” He cited all the spurious and exaggerated accusations leveled at each candidate, a point which can’t be contested – it has been horrible.

Wertheim then quoted President Lincoln, who delivered what is considered one of the greatest American speeches in his second inaugural address. In March of 1865, after winning the presidency for the second time, which would ultimately cost him his life, he ended the speech by stating of the election, “with malice toward none, charity toward all.”

On its face, this would seem like a good way to end the”60M” program and for the country to move forward. But thinking back to Whitaker’s opening remarks and Wertheim’s line at the end of the show, I sensed it was more than just a kumbaya moment.

Did “60M” wave the white flag toward the “Red Wave” they believed was coming and then request reconciliation? There’s no doubt the nation, including myself, could use more civility, but the program in its entirety seemed to have a central theme. Was “60M” signaling to its media brethren to continue with malice toward the right but to demand charity from those same heathens now that Democrats might be on the outside looking in?

Only will our nation heal when the economy is back under control, oil prices have become reasonable, police are properly funded, boys are punted out of girl’s locker rooms-sports, history and civics are brought back into the classrooms and the border has been sealed.

Then we can get back to arguing about the legality of killing babies and the absurd notion of man-made global warming.