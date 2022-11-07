Voice of the People: Thank you for your assistance

I wanted to personally thank Andrew Wheeler for assisting Garden of Prayer Youth Center with getting high speed (fiber) internet services out on rural [Illinois Route] 114. Your Comcast representative connected us with Mediacom and made it happen without us having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in installation costs. In fact, we did not have to pay any installation costs. Again, thank you so much for your leadership and concern for our County.

Michael Maloney, executive director

Garden of Prayer Youth Center

Momence