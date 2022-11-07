Voice of the People: SAFE-T Act balances scales of justice

I attended a senior fair hosted by the state’s attorney. He brought several countywide officials and a couple of county board members. It is a series of fairs targeted throughout the county. While the fair brought government to the people; it also brought some information that was not true.

The SAFE-T Act does not do the ugly and horrific scenes shown on the campaign commercials. In fact, it balances the scales of justice when it comes to cash bail. The new law gives judges the discretion to hold people in custody based on their criminal history. The entire judicial system is impacted by the number of nights someone can be detained, often waiting weeks for a court date for minor offenses. I feel we are criminalizing poverty. If you have wealth, you are released on bail. That is not the American way. Everyone should be treated the same by the law.

But what most concerned me about the senior fair was a “discussion” of the new law. The misinformation was just like a television ad. Was this a senior fair or a campaign gathering paid for by taxpayer money? The next time a politician starts grandstanding about the SAFE-T Act tell them to stop politicizing crime and work with all stakeholders to fix the law that are going to be addressed in trailer bills.

Dixie Payne

Bourbonnais