WEBBER: Quick shots on the upcoming election

The long overdue Red Tsunami is about to hit this upcoming week. One must wonder if that means a Republican takeover of Congress, or Putin and Little Rocket Man simultaneously lobbing nukes at our coasts.

I’m not gloating about the potential GOP sweep yet, as I have little confidence in Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, both Swamp RINO’s slated to grab the helms in the Senate and House respectively. Perhaps the new members can get something done despite them.

Hopefully, the first thing the new Congress does is make Kinzinger cry again by bouncing the ridiculous witch-hunting J6 committee and turn their attention to the 2020 riots. Here are seven reasons why they should:

• The riots lasted seven months whereas J6 lasted a couple hours.

• There were at least 20 murders during the riots. J6 had zero murders committed by protesters, one by the government.

• Hundreds of small businesses were damaged during riots. One federal building sustained damage during J6.

• Rioters caused over a billion dollars damage; J6 around $1.5 million

• 2,037 officers were assaulted during riots. 140 officers assaulted during J6.

• Riot protesters were bailed out, J6 protesters received solitary confinement without due process.

• The riots were downplayed by the media whereas J6 was grossly exaggerated.

Good luck to Darren Bailey for Governor of Illinois – I’m pulling for ya. Unfortunately, I suspect the billionaire Pritzker will splash a gazillion dollars around Chicago in order to retain his gig as governor making the rest of Illinois irrelevant.

I’m voting for the first time in Arizona and have a bona-fide good Republican gubernatorial candidate to vote for in Kari Lake. Like me, Kari despises the national media. Also like me, she doesn’t think the 2020 election was fair, which causes the media to poke her every chance they get. Kari gave them a list of 150 times Democrats denied elections, but that doesn’t dissuade them from still poking her.

Speaking of Arizona elections, we have former-astronaut Mark Kelly running ads on television stating if re-elected, he will petition Congress to roll back the red tape for the trucking industry, so it can hire more drivers. With everything going on in the world today, this is the only thing he can think of to run on?

As a trucker with 47 years’ experience, I can tell you we don’t need him pulling back “red tape” – it makes an industry already drowning in an ocean of ambulance chasing attorneys less safe. We don’t need younger drivers or relaxed drug restrictions, or more hours driving in order to allow additional drivers into the system.

Congressional red tape has nothing to do with the driver shortage — driver wages do. Kelly thinks relaxing the red tape will bring more drivers into the system and reduce trucking costs. It will have the exact opposite effect. I’ll be voting for Blake Masters.

Across the pond, England’s prime minister, Liz Truss, resigned after 44 days. Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who had resigned like 45 days ago, popped up wanting to take her place. He tried to gain the support in Parliament, but they had the good sense to pass. It now appears that former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is the leader in the club house. The Brits are making their political system appear as outrageous as ours. The world is watching both of our systems crumble.

Hope Sunak knows what he’s doing as Moody’s, the international investor rating agency, downgraded England’s economic outlook to negative on Oct. 21.

I missed International Pronoun Day last Oct. 18. Darn. For future reference, should this pathetic day come around again, my official pronoun is “stud-muffin.” Please refer to me by that moniker from now on.

Folks, it’s important to vote in this election and the next in 2024. It should be obvious Democrats are bringing this country to a Third World status. That’s unless one likes 10% inflation, rising interest rates, $5 gas, rampant abuse of our southern border, out-of-control homelessness, a child-killing fentanyl crises, or rising crime rates across the country.

If Democrats are influencing anybody with their ads about everything they are going to fix, one should ask why they didn’t do it when they had all the control. Democrats created our problems and are now promising to fix them – are we really that gullible?

Yet, as of the date of this writing, 49% of Democrats said they’d still vote Democrat just to keep a Republican out of office. Isn’t that the very definition of insanity?