Voice of the People: Open letter to Kankakee school board president

I’m a 72-year-old white male, and I have never used the N-word. It’s certainly not because I’m a goody-tow-shoes — far from it — rather, I’m a product of my environment.

The word was never heard in my home, never heard on TV, never heard in music and rarely so in movies. The N-world like the f-word, was anathema. Now, both are ubiquitous. I cringe when I hear a white utter the word. I cringe equally many times I hear African-Americans use it. And, like the f-bomb, it’s pervasiveness leads to acceptance.

I’ve been told that Blacks overuse of the N-word to strip it of its value, meaning and power. Well, that theory isn’t working. For every time it’s used by someone other than a Black person, anger ignites, social media explode with outrage, and people get fired. The word still, rightfully, carries a powerful charge.

I’ve heard others say the N-word is part of “Black culture.” Maybe, I don’t know. But I do know that not all cultural identities are positive. The Aztec practice of sacrificing children to their gods was abominable. The Southern white culture of segregation was indefensibly wrong. And the frequent use of the N-word by young Blacks (mostly), though not as bad of course, is also damaging.

First, the Black N-word usage presupposes that all whites use the word and are not offended by hearing it. That is obvious, if unintentional, racism. Second, language is the glue of society. It brings people together and adheres them into a common culture. If one segment of a society is permitted to use a word that another segment is punished for using it, creates social tension and division.

You were right to fire John Donovan Barbara Wells — there is no good reason for anyone to use the N-word. And I ask you and all the school board members to issue statements which condemn racial slurs used by anyone for any reason. I look forward to the day and the environment when the N-word is heard as often the once popular (but often useful) personal insult “popinjay.”

Kent Dickinson

Bonfield