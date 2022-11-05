MAREK: How is South Florida?

We have had a condo in southwest Florida since 2009. In 2017, we watched Hurricane Irma pass through South Florida on television as we were up north. We lost only a screen door.

We are 15 miles from the Gulf of Mexico coast in Fort Myers, so fairly safe from storm surges. While the area was damaged, there were few casualties and no major collapses of buildings. Then came 2022.

We again rode out Hurricane Ian up north and knew it was going to be bad from all that we could gather from news reports. We have a couple that house watches for us while we are gone, and they assured us that they were staying in place.

After the storm passed through, we were told that except for a few tiles off the roof, we were fine. We even had electricity, perhaps because of our proximity to the airport. There was no water, however for bathing or drinking, let alone flushing one’s toilet. People went to the swimming pool and got enough water for toilets, and residents were allowed to shower at local fire stations, but that was about it.

We arrived in Florida Oct. 27, just shy of a month since Ian made landfall. We thought that we were ready to accept massive damage thanks to drones and photographs we had seen on the news. We knew that the sole bridge to Sanibel Island was gone, the only way to our favorite beach and lunch place.

We heard that Fort Myers Beach, a place that we also visited regularly for restaurants, shops and another beach, was destroyed. With most of our favorite places gone or severely damaged, we wondered whether our Florida winter haven was a thing of the past.

Then we arrived and realized that we knew only a fraction of what had really happened. Our flight down was delayed two days as the airport had limited flights, but we waited and decided to see if we could even rent a car. The first three places I called had no cars as people who had lost their cars had rented all that they had. Fortunately, we leave an old Toyota there and it started.

On the second day, we decided to see what we could of Fort Myers Beach. Sanibel had only a temporary bridge built so that the people could get off and supplies come on. But it was limited to necessity use only, so we had no way to see the island right now.

As we drove toward the bridge leading to Fort Myers Beach, we saw boats literally thrown across the four-lane highway by the water surges and into the mangroves. Cars and boats were on top of one another, and the building were in shambles.

Then we crossed the bridge to the beach area itself, and it got even worse. Buildings along the coast were completely gone. There were stairways leading up to nothing. The beautiful pier out into the water was only a group of sticks. Hotels were closed. Businesses in ruins.

Along the main road through the beach area were miles of piled-up trash with everything from lumber and plaster walls, to refrigerators and appliances, along with unending personal items. Where the state of Florida will dispose of all this is not even known yet. At one point, it was estimated to be 10 million cubic yards of debris.

We now read that there are thousands of cars, RVs and even golf carts that were totally under water as a result of the surge that went up a dozen feet or more in some places. These sodden wrecks are being towed out to an adjoining county from Lee, Collier, and Hendry counties, those with the most surge damage.

Sunken boats are now getting buoys placed over them so that boaters do not hit these under-water obstacles. Dozens of sailboats tipped over with the changes in water depth and then broke off their sails and masts. The boat industry is in chaos, and shrimp boats are mostly gone leading to higher prices on the shrimp market.

The famous Sanibel Lighthouse, sought as a haven over many years as a solid place to ride out a storm, even lost a leg this time, although the structure still stands. Originally Sanibel was only reached by boat, but a series of several bridges now link it to the mainland at one entry access point. Two of the key bridges destroyed, but the engineers have built a temporary replacement for now.

It is estimated that at least 3,500 buildings and homes were shattered in that 8-hour period. At last count, more than 100 people have lost their lives, ranging in age from 19 to 96. Literally thousands of people have no home and are overcrowding every hotel or motel, staying with friends, or totally leaving the area.

Parts of Cape Coral, to the west of Fort Myers, still have no electricity or internet service, driving those who work from home with their computers to find somewhere to plug in, go online and talk to the world.

The resilience of these coastal people, however, seems to be taking hold. Workers from miles away have come to help restore electricity and water. Many of the businesses have declared that they will reopen. But when? It may take two or three years to begin to make these communities the destination resorts they once were. And until then, there is no income and no need for employees.

We Americans have been pretty good at wrecking our own country with our elections and political differences, but no one can match Mother Nature. Seeing is believing, and who is to say with climate change that this is just another example of what has occurred in our world on our watch?

Will we have another disaster within another five years? I don’t think Mother Nature really cares who wins the elections.