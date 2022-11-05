JACKSON: You get what you vote for

Tuesday is coming. While it is just another day, Election Day 2022 has been proclaimed by some as the most important election in our history. That is like saying the next breath you take is the most important one in your history. So, there is some validity to the claim.

Thanks to the privilege to vote early, I am done with the process. I got my “I Voted” sticker weeks ago. Long before the big influencers started making appearances. It took me less than two minutes to exercise my right. And zero time spent on concern about the outcome.

Yes, I have heard about what is at stake with this election. But at stake for whom? Is the outcome actually going to change the average citizen’s daily pursuit of happiness? Is democracy really at stake? Does the correction of the current global economic instability really depend upon the results of this election? Does the status of women in our society hinge on the outcome of Tuesday’s pitiful participation? Some would say yes to all. I say nothing that really matters to 99 percent of the population will change as a result.

We have been inundated with a slew of issues to consider: the economy, crime, immigration, gun control policy, women’s rights, control of Congress and democracy. Important, all. But will any change in partisan balance really change any of those issues in two years before we again vote for change?

The economy is cyclical. We have been here before. It will correct itself when human consumerism, not government policy, dictates that suppliers adjust prices. If there was a magic number to correct the cost of living, the federal government in power would have implemented it before now. The costs to borrow money, the price of gas and food has not peaked. When we elect to control our consumption, that will affect change more than any government manipulation.

Crime? We must stop believing in the silly notion that any individual or political ideology can reduce crime. Crime is committed by people. We will continue to see crime increase as long as our population grows. To paraphrase a rapper, “Mo people, mo crime.”

Immigration is only an emotional election cycle issue. It is a selective concern. We are led to believe that only our southern border illegal immigration is detrimental. Not the millions of immigrants from the non-American continents who are here illegally.

We have countless employers who rely on illegal immigrants and no political affiliation will seriously address that. And contrary to popular political rhetoric, our pandemic crime rate is not influenced by illegal immigration.

Gun control is always a hot button issue. We get a big dose of it during election cycles and immediately after a mass shooting. Regardless of the political party in control of gun policy since Columbine, nothing has changed.

The majority of us enjoy our right to own guns and do so responsibly. Sadly, the few irresponsible citizens who do not and the annual number of innocent victims of gun violence are not enough to demand real change.

There are more registered women voters than men. Roughly 10 million more women than men. And women vote in larger numbers than men, yet they don’t all vote the same when it comes to women’s rights. The notion that women’s rights are at stake is not accurate.

And it is a big fat American lie that one political party is more in support of women’s rights than the other. No matter which party has control of Congress, rights don’t come if the vote isn’t right.

Our democracy is not in danger. Not yet. Yes, it will collapse someday, but not before the majority of those who vote this election will be long gone. So, there is no necessary vote to save it unless you’re voting for a few generations hence.

One issue that is conspicuously absent from this election is character. No one seems to care about the personal attributes of those running for elected office. We tend to hold customer service representatives to a higher standard than those we elect to serve our best national interest.

We always get what we vote for. Wednesday morning, we will know exactly what that is.