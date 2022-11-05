Exercise your freedom to vote

Daily Journal Editorial Board

People sometimes complain they don’t have enough or are losing their freedoms. That’s certainly not the case in the country we all live. One freedom, that often isn’t exercised by many, is the right to vote.

Here’s your chance. Don’t like who’s running the state of Illinois — vote for the other candidate. Don’t like who represents you in the Illinois legislature — vote for the other person.

The Daily Journal has been running stories on virtually every race that voters in Kankakee County will encounter on Tuesday. We’ve done our best to inform the voters. Now, it’s your turn to do your civic duty on Tuesday.

There’s a lot at stake this Election Day. In addition to choosing the next governor — incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker or Republican challenger Darren Bailey — there are state races for attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller, judges and treasurer. Of more local interest is the race for the 40th District for the Illinois Senate between incumbent Democrat Patrick Joyce, of Essex, and Republican challenger Philip Nagel, of Braidwood.

Also, in 79th District of the Illinois House is a race between Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democrat challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest.

There are also races for U.S. House of Representative seats and U.S. Senator.

Besides the races for political posts, there are crucial referendum votes for several communities in Kankakee County. First and foremost is the home rule vote for voters living in the city of Kankakee. Voters get to decide if Kankakee can retain its home rule status. Home rule allows the city to pass measures, including the power to borrow money through the sale of governmental bonds and to implement new taxes — without taking these measures to the voters through a referendum.

The ballot proposition will read: “Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?” Voters will be asked to respond yes or no. As we have already opined, we support a “No” vote which allows Kankakee to retain its home rule. The citizens of Kankakee have too much to lose by relinquishing home rule.

Other referendums on the ballot impact Bourbonnais and Momence residents.

Village of Bourbonnais residents get to decide if a 1% sales tax should be added to the current 6.25% rate. If passed by a simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill. Also the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District trustees are asking residents again to increase property taxes for two years to raise much-needed funding.

Momence Community Unit School District No. 1 is asking residents to allow school board members to be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district. Residents within the school district’s boundaries could be elected to any open school board seat, regardless of which township or fractional area they live.

We urge you to exercise your right to vote. We’re counting on you.