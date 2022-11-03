ANOTHER VIEW: Alleged misconduct gives voters something to think about

Champaign News-Gazette

Illinois politicians are finding new and interesting ways to jeopardize their future.

There’s legal trouble for politicians, and then there’s political trouble stemming from personal trouble.

Illinois has trouble — with a capital “T” — and that rhymes with “C” — and that stands for corruption.

Apologies are owed to Meredith Wilson, creator of “The Music Man,” for borrowing a bit of his genius to make a point. But the analogy seems apropos in light of the inability of Illinois’ elected officials to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.

The ComEd bribery conspiracy case recently expanded into the ComEd-AT&T bribery conspiracy cases starring former House Speaker Michael Madigan. There are other pending criminal cases involving current and former members of the legislature.

The indictments just keep coming.

Fortunately, the people of Illinois, given their vast experience, know how to deal with their selfless elected officials who stray from the path of legal virtue. They wave them a fond farewell as they are led away to the joint.

But what of our public officials who face accusations related to non-criminal activity during an election year? What’s to be done with them?

That’s an issue in two state legislative districts where two officials — state Sen. Michael Hastings, of Frankfort, and state Rep. Jonathan Carroll, of Northbrook — face unproven accusations of abusive and despicable behavior.

Hastings, during the process of getting a divorce, was accused of physically abusing his ex-wife and showing an inability to control his anger in front of their children.

The controversy began a few weeks ago after a police domestic abuse report was leaked to the news media. Most recently, his ex-wife’s lawyer filed legal papers alleging serious physical and verbal abuse by Hastings.

In Carroll’s case, a former employee who became pregnant said that Carroll and a member of his staff repeatedly urged her to get an abortion that she did not want.

Both matters are being heard in the proper forum — Hastings in a court of law and Carroll in the legislative inspector general’s office.

But there’s no denying that they, as candidates in the Nov. 8 election, are being tried in the court of public opinion.

Both legislators adamantly deny the accusations. Hastings has charged that he’s the victim of a political conspiracy to defeat him at the polls. Carroll has said there’s no truth to the accusations but has not suggested any motive for the woman’s charge against him.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker moved quickly to demand that Hastings resign from the Illinois Senate. Hastings, who has aspirations for higher office, ignored the governor.

That leaves voters to decide to decide what they think and what to do.

There’s no question that, in these current divisive and partisan times, accusation is often perceived as guilt. That’s a travesty — people are entitled to be heard before judgments are rendered against them.

On the other hand, there are elections dead ahead, and it will be impossible for many voters to separate the candidates from the accusations made against them.

Fairness dictates that voters judge the two legislators and their opponents on the traditional merits. On the other hand, candidates and their character are indivisible.

Those factors combine to create a classic voter dilemma. It will be interesting — and instructive — to see what they do on Tuesday.