Voice of the People: Time for new leadership

Can not help but notice the response, or mostly lack of it, to the most pressing issues facing our country are decided by career politicians who are old white men (like me at 79). A few women, too.

The likes of Biden, Durbin, Schumer, McConnell, Trump, Grassley and Pelosi have held leadership in the Senate and House forever and have failed us.

Decade after decade the same protected, insulated and privileged lot are still pulling the strings.

They rail and shake their fist on the crucial issues like oil, inflation, race, immigration, crime, climate and they are and were the ones leading and making policy 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

If this was any kind of pro team they would have been sent to pasture years ago. Past time for new leadership, federal and state, top down.

<strong>Paul Bradley</strong>

Momence