Voice of the People: First Amendment allows for freedom of expression

Regarding the objections to the BTPD scarecrow contest entry, may I share that for the entire month of October each year, I reluctantly tolerate the observance of Halloween.

As a Christian, I am deeply disturbed and, shall I say, “offended,” by the culture’s acknowledgment of Satan’s day. But, I simply ignore this observance, and admit that I live in a world I can’t change despite how much I wish it would align with my beliefs.

Clearly, First Amendment rights allow for freedom of expression even when one may be offended by a political candidate’s campaign. I am free to vote for the candidates who support my values — as is every other citizen of this nation. May we never suppress that freedom.

<strong>Vicky J. McBurnie</strong>

Bourbonnais