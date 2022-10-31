WEBBER: Planning for Ray Olley Memorial gets closer

Over the past year the Kankakee Daily Journal’s Phil Angelo has done an admirable job reporting about the Ray Olley Memorial project. Named ROMP, the project is a nonprofit corporation registered in the state of Illinois and is a 501c3 approved organization by the United States Treasury.

Olley was one of Kankakee County’s last World War II U.S. Navy veterans. He fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in 1944, the largest naval battle in history, during the liberation of the Philippines. He posthumously received the Gold Congressional Medal, Victory Medal, and Liberation Medal from the Republic of the Philippines, both for bravery and humanitarian acts after the war. During the skirmish, a buddy standing next to him was shot and killed. For some unknown reason, on the way back home to San Diego his dog, Elinore, was thrown overboard. These two events affected Mr. Olley profoundly.

Quartermaster Olley died in 2020 at the age of 97, ironically on the Fourth of July. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the loss of both his friend and his dog, a cause JoJo Sayson and Eric Peterson are passionately committed to battling. Their goal with the memorial is to honor all service members and to raise awareness of PTSD-related suicide as well as animal cruelty, particularly service dogs. The statue will be the likeness of Olley and Elinore.

The memorial, the concept of Sayson, founder of the Michelangelo Foundation, and Peterson of Project Headspace & Timing for PTSD, has now taken one step closer to certainty.

Phil’s column mentioned the location for the memorial was uncertain. Brian Zasada Sr., commander of the fundraising arm of the memorial project, hoped to obtain a location visible for large numbers of people, yet quiet enough so the monument can be a spot of reflection and storytelling.

I’m delighted to report they now have their location at the South-Tec Industrial complex on the south side of Kankakee. The site is courtesy of my parents, Dee Webber, proprietor and CEO of South Tec, and the late Neal Webber Jr. The memorial will be erected along U.S. Route 45-52, just north of the flagpole.

We were able to get my mother together with JoJo, Eric, myself, and board member Jeff Chiero on a windy summer day to discuss the memorial. After a casual presentation, mom consented to donate a location for the project. JoJo cried tears of joy as my 84-pound mother held on to the flagpole to avoid blowing into Indiana.

The next step is the money needing to be raised to cast the statue and build a rock foundation for the bronze. We could really use the support to bring this wonderful tribute to reality.

