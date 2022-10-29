WEBBER: Defund the FBI; create the BOI

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is the conclusion of a series: Forget defunding the police, defund the FBI.</em>

In this diatribe against the FBI, I laid out several reasons why the massive bureaucracy has become no more than a weaponized arm of the Democrat Party and Department of Justice. Something has to be done to stop them.

I’m not sure I have those answers but felt compelled to offer up some thoughts since I have been so vocal against them. Anyone can complain about something, but if one complains, they should have some idea how to make the situation better, or shut up.

It occurs to me the bureaucracy is so massive, and since I’m on the outside looking naively in on Swamp politics, there is probably no way I could understand exactly what to do. It is one of the reasons I didn’t write much about the DOJ, as I am not a law scholar. But I’m gonna make some suggestions on changing the FBI anyway.

First off, Director Christopher Wray should be tossed out on his keaster. He claims to be Republican, but if he wasn’t a RINO, Biden would never have kept him. He can’t be trusted. We pay him $147,000 per year for his malfeasance. (He made $9.2 million in private practice the year before being appointed.) He believes the J6 protest was domestic terrorism, and evidently, whether true or not, is hell-bound to prove it.

If Congress turns red in November as expected, they should haul him by his ear before a committee to investigate his shenanigans and lose his job. He can’t oversee the largest federal law enforcement in the country if he can’t keep an open mind. He was wrong about the Cross Fire Hurricane plot, and now sides with the liberals on the J6 protest, forgetting “innocent until proven guilty.”

If this can’t be done legally, then we will have to wait until the new president takes office in 2024. If the new president is Trump, which I think it will be, there are ample choices to replace Wray that the Trump Administration had already vetted and approved as judges. They include James Ho, Neomi Rao and Allison Jones Rushing. I also believe FOX’s Jeanine Pirro would be a good candidate. They would bring common sense and fairness to the position.

My personal favorite would be Florida governor Ron DeSantis. A Yale graduate, in addition to having a proven track record in the public eye, he has both a law and military background. He could run for president after Trump is gone.

I’m mindful my picks are highly conservative and am truly open to someone more centrist. The goal is fair and balanced, not bound to partisan politics. Perhaps John Durham is that person.

This may be too simplistic, but we might need to chop the head off the snake altogether. Perhaps we should defund and disband the entire organization on the federal level, which would include anyone working in Washington D.C. This would rid us of the likes of partisan, traitorous people such as Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Timothy Thibault, who perhaps should all be in prison. Firings would not include field agents who on the surface, seem to be great people doing a good job.

An alternative might be a new Bureau of Investigation with less authority than the old FBI; especially not bound to the Department of Justice. The new BOI might report to Homeland Security, for example, as a special agency to investigate crime.

Past employees of the FBI would be eligible to apply to the new agency after vigorous background checks and lie detector tests. Only half should be kept in order to reduce blight, redundancy and unbridled bureaucracy. Their $10.8 billion budget should be cut to match the newer, lighter BOI. And take that absurd J. Edgar Hoover sign off at the front of the building.

Field agents do not deserve such harsh measures. Perhaps they could be assigned to the State Bureaus of Investigation or form special task forces assigned to several states in sections of the country, much like divisions from the NFL. Their salaries could be increased from the savings of the D.C. cuts.

If you have solid reasons why this plan is too simplistic, or a better idea, I would love to hear it. I recognize my plan may not work or is too naïve, but I do know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results.

What we have now doesn’t work and can no longer be trusted. Defunding the FBI would take a serious bite out of the Swamp, too.