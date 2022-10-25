HAAS: Illinois ethics must be a priority

The State of Illinois has long had an issue with ethical government. It’s been a problem for some time and one that has been clear to voters, the media, and even amongst elected officials themselves.

As a lawmaker, I have worked to be part of the solution. If we know we have a problem — especially one that is a complete disservice to taxpayers — we must solve it. The difficult part about being a lawmaker in Illinois is that working toward the solution has been an uphill battle amongst Democratic majorities.

Legislation has been filed time and again to rework the state’s ethics code. We have significant loopholes that exist in the laws that have allowed and even enabled bad actors to use their positions of power to the detriment of the state, its businesses and its people. It cannot continue, but it will unless decisive action is taken.

We had a recent reminder of the slippery slope we’re on just recently with the latest news: A sitting state senator was charged on three counts of accepting a bribe and lying about it to federal officials in relation to the red light camera industry.

Are the Democrats in charge too corrupt to pass real ethics reform? If there ever was an opportunity for change, it’s now. There is no reason not to fix this; I am proud to advocate for a solution, work across the aisle, and push for real change. But it takes bipartisanship to make that change happen.

The unwillingness to even admit there’s a problem is our roadblock. To date, there have been 11 current or former state lawmakers charged with corruption by federal officials. It’s too much.

I have backed legislation to make ethics reform a reality. We have to make these common-sense changes part of our system. That includes exposing and eliminating conflicts of interest, banning members of the General Assembly from lobbying, re-balancing the state’s power structure and empowering citizens to act … and that’s just a start.

This fall when lawmakers return to the capitol for veto session, we must make this a priority. Cleaning up our own house should be the first move, and that means viable ethics reform to root out problematic insiders and ensure that self-serving politicians have no place in our government.

To put it bluntly: Our government must get back to working for the people of Illinois; how things were intended to operate. Anything short of that will only hurt the future of our state.