WEBBER: More transgressions against conservatives

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is part 2 of a 4-part story on: Forget defunding the police, defund the FBI.</em>

When the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, there are some who believe the DOJ-FBI were looking for documents related to the Jan. 6 protest. Dick Morris theorized the government was looking for Trump’s evidence against the FBI and DOJ for their conduct during the Crossfire Hurricane-Russia collusion hoax. Being a dastardly MAGA-extremist, I’m inclined to believe Morris has a point.

Speaking of the J6 protest, labeled a domestic terrorism act by the FBI and DOJ, Miranda Devine, of the New York Post states that a whistleblower has come forth to refute government claims. Steve Friend, a 12-year member of the FBI asserts to have been yanked from child porn, child exploitation and human trafficking investigations to be assigned to “bogus” (his word) J6 cases.

He further claimed the Washington D.C. Field office manipulates cases to exaggerate J6 issues, and that FBI leadership was coercing agents to “pad” domestic terrorism data. The Biden Bunch is attempting to depict Trump supporters as terrorists.

Also, according to Devine, 30 ex-FBI agents support Friend’s claims. This includes a former assistant director who expressed dismay with the politicization of the FBI. Friend, assigned to the Mar-a-Lago raid, was punished for refusing to participate in SWAT team raids over J6 misdemeanors.

John Malcolm, director of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, opinioned in the Heritage Foundation that, “There was the abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process and the failure to vet the salacious and spurious Steele Dossier, a document that had been bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, that led to a meritless investigation of the Trump campaign for alleged collusion with the Russian government.”

He also reminds us how the dossier was “spearheaded by blatant Trump-hating FBI partisans such as Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page.”

In 2019 the FBI raided Trump associate Roger Stone’s home in early morning, getting him and his deaf wife out of bed, but not before informing CNN News first so they could capture the event.

My Pillow founder, Mike Lindell and Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry had their cell phones confiscated by FBI agents in September. In Lindell’s case, it was at a Hardee’s drive-up widow. Neither were given notice.

It has been recently learned the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the brainchild of the FBI and an informant. Many in the so-called plot were unwilling participants and have been cleared of charges.

Project Veritas, a conservative group known for exposing liberal bias, purchased Ashley Biden’s diary from unidentified sources. It had previously been offered to the Trump campaign, but they turned it down.

The daughter of Joe Biden, she recounts odd activities that happened in the Biden home growing up leading to drugs and sex addiction. In the diary, she states she believes she was molested, and mentions showers with her dad, Joe. In response, the FBI raided Project Veritas, 10 days before the 2020 location. Two Florida people were arrested and are facing up to five years in prison for the theft.

Consider all this in view of people not raided by the FBI despite misdeeds with various illegal or reprehensible acts? Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, James Clapper, Loretta Lynch, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, John Brenan … well, you get the picture. What they have in common is they are liberal Democrats. Is it a crime only when committed by Republicans?

This past August, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admitted on the Joe Rogan podcast they suppressed discussions about the Hunter Biden laptop incident, at the behest of the FBI. The FBI claimed it was misinformation. Some think this act was to protect Joe Biden in his presidential election campaign. Zuckerberg has admitted to suppressing stories of Russian propaganda before the 2020 election.

It was also learned Facebook has been spying on messages from conservative users; reporting them to the FBI. This includes messages concerning anti-government statements or question of the 2020 election (I might be in trouble). As one whistleblower said, “The most frightening thing is the combined power of Big Tech colluding with the enforcement arm of the FBI.”

Considering Hunter Biden’s laptop, the FBI is guilty of a massive cover-up, perhaps to get Biden elected or prevent us from learning of deceitful business deals with China and Ukraine. At the time of this writing, it appears some charges against Hunter are pending, although appear minor in nature when all alleged crimes, which include his father and uncle, are taken into consideration.