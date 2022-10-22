Voice of the People: No show Nagel

It’s disappointing that a candidate for office would simply not answer basic questions from our local newspaper. There’s no excuse. This isn’t “fake news” — the Kankakee Daily Journal is asking questions informed voters need to know, and simply printing the candidates’ responses.

Is it too much for Phillip Nagel to tell us what he plans to do to reduce the property tax burden on working families? Or how he plans to stem the tide of people leaving Illinois to make their lives in surrounding states? Under the threat of recession, these economic issues are more important than ever, but Nagel wants to leave us guessing.

This isn’t the first time he’s been a no-show. Last month he skipped a debate hosted by the NAACP and lied about having to work. At this point, voters like me should just assume that Nagel doesn’t have any new ideas, let alone integrity. The only ideas he has are extreme crusades to outlaw women’s access to reproductive health care and insert the government into the relationship between doctors and patients.

Nagel refuses to talk to voters because he doesn’t want us to see him for what he really is: A radical whose only vision for the future is to take away our freedoms. He can’t say that out loud, so he says nothing. Shameful.

Janey Dvorak

Essex