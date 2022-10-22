MAREK: Let the light shine on the debate over DST

For most of us, we have had the summer evenings last longer due to something called daylight saving time for all of our lives. (No, by the way, it isn’t daylight savings time as so many of us say. There is no s on saving.) That fall change is about to occur this Nov. 6, and while I have been subject to those semi-annual changes almost all of my life, I really did not know the history of the hourly adjustment except that it started in World War I.

I also thought that it was for the benefit of agriculture, but have found that many farmers did not like the early start in the summer months anyway. It seems that cow milking does not gain any advantage as the cows are ready when they are ready, and it is based on the sun, not when a clock strikes a certain time. Also the early start finds a lot more dew on the ground as the farm work day begins. Never thought of that.

So when did this clock changing take place and why? DST was first implemented in the U.S. by the passage of the Standard Time Act of 1918. It was passed as a wartime measure for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours to a work day hoping to conserve energy resources. After the war, it stopped until its resumption during World War II.

After the World War II, local jurisdictions were free to choose if and when to observe DST until the Uniform Time Act was passed standardizing DST in 1966. While we tried a year-round DST in 1974, there were too many complaints of children going to school in the dark in winter, and commuters arriving at their workplaces still in total darkness.

DST usually starts the second Sunday in March at 2 a.m. and ends now the first Sunday in November at the same hour. Clocks may, however, “fall back” for the final time this November if legislators vote to make DST permanent and year around. If Congress passes the Sunshine Protection Act, DST would be all 12 months.

That would mean that when the clock “springs forward” this March, clocks would not change again. The U.S. Senate has passed this bill, and it awaits the House and President Biden’s signature to become the law for all the states. With all that is going on in the elections, one shouldn’t be surprised if that bill does not see the light of day for a while. (Sorry for the pun.)

Florida, Washington, California and Oregon have passed state laws making DST permanent, but to go into effect, Congress must approve such a change. What is unusual is that states could do away with DST time year-round without federal approval. None have.

These modifications to the hour of arising are not new. Benjamin Franklin is credited with the proverb “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.”

When on an envoy to France, he suggested to the Parisians to economize on candles by an earlier use of sunlight. He did not ever propose a daylight saving idea in his home country. Maybe he was already healthy, wealthy and wise.

The first man known to have suggested this clock adjustment was a New Zealander, George Hudson, an entomologist. He suggested a two-hour change, but his government did not follow up. Over the years, men of various professions have suggested such an hourly change, from builders, outdoorsmen, landscapers and even golfers.

But the first city to adopt DST was Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada, in 1908. The first country to adopt DST was Germany in 1916 as a way of conserving coal. Britain, and most of its allies soon followed. But the end of World War I saw virtually all of these countries reverting to one time all year long.

As of 2022, at least 28 states have introduced legislation in support of establishing year-round daylight saving time. Without a passage of the Sunshine Act, the Department of Transportation has the regulatory power over daylight saving time and time zones for all states. Only Hawaii, Arizona and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, permanently observe only standard time.

There has been talk that Florida wants to abandon Eastern Time Zone and change to Atlantic Time Zone. More beach time? That would make Monday Night Football start about 9:30 p.m.

A study by the Department of Energy concluded the extra weeks of DST in the U.S. saved about 0.5% in total electricity daily, but that does amount to around 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours annually.

Some of us find that while DST is a worthy discussion, just as important is uniformity. For example, not all of Indiana is in the Eastern Time Zone. Then I found out that there were 12 other states that have multiple time zones. I get why western Indiana, especially the northern part, wanted central time as so many work in Chicago. They want to be on the same time as their employer. But when you are setting things in Indianapolis for governmental meetings, I would assume that one has to be very aware of stating CDT or EDT.

So is an earlier start some or all of the year better for people, employers, school children, or does it even matter? If it is dark at the start of school, then make school start at 9:30 a.m. rather than 8:30 a.m. Each school and any employer has the right to set the starting time. Farmers, milk your cows when the cow comes to the barn and wear better shoes if there is too much dew.