JACKSON: In the rare case you survive a nuclear attack ...

It’s been nearly 60 years since I have thought about or practiced the Duck and Cover. And with relative ease, I can still do it. While that may sound like an old dance, it wasn’t. It was a safety or life skill we were taught to do in case of a nuclear attack.

Seriously, we were actually taught that well-intentioned but futile tactic in school. And we believed it would increase our chances of survival. What we were not taught is that we would not survive a nuclear attack and if you did, you really wouldn’t want to.

There are nearly 13,000 nuclear warheads shared by nine countries. All exponentially more destructive than the ones invented 87 years ago. Nuclear weapons have been used only twice in history, both time by the same country.

Ironically, those nine nuclear armed countries oppose any other countries developing their own nuclear defense against the current nine. But that’s another issue. With all the new talk of potential use of nuclear weapons, for our unrealistic chance of survival and safety, a list of 13 Do’s and Don’ts has been updated.

First and foremost, we must know what to do and not do just in case Russia or any other member of the Nuclear Nine decide to do the unrecoverable.

First the Do’s:

Do: Drop to the ground with your face down and your hands tucked under your body. We’ll call the ostrich method. It won’t make any difference, but you will not see it coming.

Do: Cover your face with a towel or piece of clothing. Again, it won’t make a difference.

Do: Find a brick or concrete building such as a school or office. It won’t save you, but it’s a little more assuring than a trailer.

Do: Shut off heaters and air conditioners. This is to avoid spreading contaminated particles from decomposing bodies.

Do: Take a shower as soon as possible. You never know who may show up immediately and unannounced after a nuclear attack.

Do: Seal away contaminated clothes. You don’t want to further contaminate that unexpected guest.

Do: Listen to radio for instructions. Radios are less likely to be disrupted by nuclear explosions electromagnetic pulse because radios have a simpler circuitry. And because social media won’t survive.

And the Don’t’s:

Don’t: Stare directly at the blast. Even if you’re wear BluBlockers sunglasses.

Don’t: Seek shelter in your car. Plastic or cheap metal cars will not protect you.

Don’t: Stand near windows or doors once you’re indoors. You don’t want to see what’s coming.

Don’t: Use conditioner after you shampoo. Conditioners carry compounds called cationic surfactants which bind radioactive particles and can trap them in your hair. No more tangles, please.

Don’t: Search for your family members right away. They won’t survive, either and if they do they are contaminated.

Don’t: Eat unpackaged food that was left outside. Although, foods found in sealed containers are safe to consume.

While this is a serious topic, if you are not one of the few to have access to one of four United States’ Doomsday Planes, your chance of survival is zero.

If you are lucky enough to get a warning in the event of a nuclear attack, don’t Duck and Cover. Do the Twist, the Jerk, the Foxtrot, the Stroll, or even Twerk. Dance like nobody’s watching because no one will be.

In the rare chance you do survive a nuclear attack, do the future a favor by documenting and sharing how you did it.