ANOTHER VIEW: SAFE-T law’s problems require gubernatorial action

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s politically driven refusal to speak clearly on the impending elimination of the criminal-justice bond system is feeding the flames of public discontent.

Governors are supposed to lead, not follow. But one would never know that from Pritzker’s refusal to speak in specifics about the problems he perceives with a new state law that abolishes the bond system for accused criminals.

Instead, he hems and haws. He bobs and weaves. No matter how many times Pritzker is asked, he refuses to say what changes he thinks are appropriate in the law scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Crain’s Chicago Business put it best when it suggested that Pritzker is not meeting the duties of his office.

“Pritzker is right that there’s a lot of bad information being spun out there about what the SAFE-T Act does and doesn’t do,” it wrote. “But if the perception that crime is out of control is hurting business — helllooooo, Ken Griffin — Pritzker’s job is to change the perception. And posturing about a tweak here or there while letting the General Assembly take the lead isn’t going to change the perception. Only a governor can be bold, not a gaggle of legislators.”

It’s certainly fair to acknowledge that, from Pritzker’s point of view, this is a bad time to put himself squarely in the middle of the raging controversy over the law. He’s running for a second term in office, and any specifics he provides are certain to alienate either the legislation’s proponents or opponents.

But Pritzker wasn’t forced to run for governor; he asked for the job and all that goes with it.

He’s said the law has problems that need to be fixed. He’s cited a proposed amendment to the law introduced by state State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, as a potential fix. Beyond that, he’s been effectively mute.

The SAFE-T Act, a conglomeration of criminal law and social justice, abolishes the bond system as of Jan. 1. That is just one small part of the legislation that was written in secret and passed in haste during a January 2021 post-election veto session.

Critics have argued, credibly, that the legislation’s authors, in their haste to empty the county jails of inmates held on bond, created a public-safety threat by allowing individuals charged with too many serious, violent crimes to qualify for automatic release.

Bennett’s bill is aimed at addressing that problem. But what’s to become of it?

Pritzker’s response is that it will be addressed — in some fashion — after Nov. 8 in this year’s post-election veto session. But will it, and in what way?

Pritzker critics suggest the call for post-election action is just another ruse to get past Election Day. They contend that if Pritzker is serious, he would call for a special legislative session before the election.

Frankly, that’s not particularly realistic given the 24/7 focus legislators have on the current election campaign. But the governor could bolster public confidence by asserting his leadership and explaining what he wants done post-election and how it will be achieved.

The SAFE-T Act is a big issue that’s been addressed exactly the wrong way — shoved down the public’s throat with no warning and no discussion.

It’s rightly raised public-safety concerns that must be addressed.

The legislation was sponsored by the Legislative Black Caucus, but the governor has proudly endorsed it. Pritzker, obviously, doesn’t relish acknowledging that secrecy and haste in the legislative process produce the problems to which he now vaguely alludes.

But he’s the governor. Election year or not, Pritzker must do his public duty.