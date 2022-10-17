Voice of the People: Get ready for flu season and don’t forget COVID

As a primary care physician, one of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic I’ve noticed over the last couple of years was milder than usual influenza seasons.

The benefits of people wearing masks, social distancing and staying home resulted in my seeing fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the flu among my patients.

Now that people are out and about, there are more opportunities for the virus to circulate and experts are expecting a much more active flu season this year.

The doctors of Illinois are urging you to get your flu shot this month. According to the CDC, it’s important to get vaccinated by the end of October to ensure that you’ll have the protection you need when flu season peaks from December to February.

And be sure to be up to date on your COVID-19 boosters, too.

You can get the flu shot in one arm and the COVID booster in the other. Skipping either of these puts you and your loved ones at greater risk of hospitalization and death. Our best defense against these airborne viruses is the available vaccines. Get your shots!

Dr. Rodney S. Alford

President-elect

Illinois State Medical Society