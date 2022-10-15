MAREK: The effects of inflation

As a friend of mine pointed out, his hairline was in recession, his waistline showed serious signs of inflation and these times were pushing him into depression. So let’s laugh a bit at the inflationary times we are all facing.

It is not true that when you call Blue Book to get an idea what your used car is worth they ask you whether there’s a full tank of gas or not. It is true, however, that based upon the price of gasoline, COVID has stopped traveling. But no, Vin Diesel has not changed his name to Van Electric.

I did hear that with inflation that CEOs are now playing miniature golf, and Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are riding on drones.

The Museum of Art in Chicago notes falling attendance because nobody has the Monet to buy Degas to make the van Gogh and they are about Toulouse-Lautrec.

How long will it be before McDonald’s introduces the Quarter-Ouncer or a picture is now worth 200 words? Will Netflix come back showing “A Tale of One City,” “The Two Musketeers” or “Snow White and the Three Dwarfs?”

We need Tom Brady, as it is well known that he is the master of deflation. Will they now recommend three apples a day to keep the doctor away? I wouldn’t touch that with a 20-foot pole.

Then I got to thinking on how numbers have been a part of our lives and even more so our language. I have studied some French and Spanish but do not see numbers playing the common part of names and words. If we ignore the spelling and if we inflated words, we would look in “wonder” at the new spelling of simple words like “before,” “decorate,” or “benign.” With our times wouldn’t they be more fitting to be pronounced such as they would become “twoder,” “befive,” “decornine” or “beten”? Would basics become baseven? If you now are into this word play, let’s have some fun.

Would our children’s stories start out twice upon a time, or take place in Califivenia? We could start school on Threesday if we try three arrive on time.

If you met a person wearing a four-piece suit with a threepee, you might ask him, since you were a Califivenian if he was two three?

Well, there is no reason to elabornine on all this. Our childhood heroes would still live fivever and so fifth.

I was going to start playing elevennis again, but my elevendons started acting up again causing me mental elevension.

Well, that’s my three cents worth and I will give you a nickel for your thoughts.

These ideas are not all something that I could imagine, so I leaned heavily on an article by Richard Lederer called the Inflationary Humor. He hit it right. So I borrowed in part. I had to be fifthright.

Leaving humor aside for a moment, with what has happened in Florida, one can only imagine what is to come. We have had problems getting everything from 2 by 4s to chips for computers before this calamity. Now the need in those devastated areas has just quadrupled. Funding will help, be it private, Florida, or the U.S., but think about the people of Sanibel Island with no bridge to the mainland.

Sure there were years when it was only reachable by ferry or boats, but where is that ferry now some 30 years later? How do those people get food let alone building supplies? How well our state and federal laws work will be severely tested in the next months or years.

So this week was a bit of humor to help ease up those feelings of depression from Ian, but then we walk straight into the fall elections. And the Bears are giving us little relief.

It is three bad that the Cubs and the White Sox gave us no solace. It is just three bad five a lot of reasons. But smile. It is just as easy as frowning.

Finally, in the middle of this, I saw a guy wearing a T-shirt with two stick men on it. The one on the left had no torso, just arms, legs and his head. The other stick man, to his right, had all parts and an extra stick in his hand. As the man walked away and I was able to see the back side of the shirt. It read “I’ve got your back.” I smiled. I hope we have Florida’s back.