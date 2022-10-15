Daily Journal Editorial Board

It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week

This upcoming week [Oct. 16-22) is National Teen Driver Safety Week. It’s a campaign that brings awareness to the troubling teen auto crash statistics. We wholeheartedly support this campaign.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens across the country. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates seven teens die in car crashes every day. Those are sobering statistics.

The Daily Journal along with the Illinois Insurance Association, based in Springfield, encourage families to talk with their teens about the importance of following posted speed limits, leaving adequate space between cars and wearing seat belts.

Also, please discourage cell phone usage while driving. Evan hands-free technology is still distracting. The phone call or text can always wait a few minutes. We should also talk to our youths about why it’s a bad idea to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, taking drugs, or consuming certain prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

Exercising good sleep habits will also help your teens driving ability. Studies show drowsy drivers react like drunk drivers. Perhaps even more importantly, veteran motorists need to model these responsible behaviors as well.

We should also note to be prepared for the upcoming inclement weather, not to mention increased traffic, ever-present construction, deer and any other unexpected situation. Experience helps seasoned motorists safely navigate these hazards.

The Illinois’ Graduated Licensing law gives teens more supervised time to acquire critical driving skills. Embrace the opportunity with your teens to help the beginning driver in your family respond appropriately when they’re behind the wheel. Everyone should be on board to support young motorists in their quest to become capable, skilled and careful drivers during National Teen Driver Safety Week and throughout the year.

We never want to have to write or read about local traffic fatalities of the young as well as the old. Always, drive safely.