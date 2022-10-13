MOORE: Learn how to deal with rejection positively

Rejection is a fact of life.

Some rejections cause us to feel temporary feelings of worthlessness, self-consciousness and doubt; other times, the rejection we suffer is so severe that we carry those feelings around for decades.

If you were adopted, it’s possible you felt the pain of rejection when you found out; perhaps someone you loved broke your heart or ghosted you; maybe you interviewed for a job and didn’t get hired.

Sometimes our ideas and visions are rejected; maybe you were told you aren’t talented and should give up on your dreams, or perhaps someone is ignoring you or treating you disrespectfully.

Everyone processes rejection differently, yet, you ultimately get to choose how you respond, and your response is a significant factor that will shape your future.

Unfortunately, I am familiar with self-destructive responses to rejection. When I was younger and didn’t book an audition I worked hard on, I’d fall into depression, letting my insecurities run wild in my mind, inhibiting my ability to focus on the next opportunity.

Once a girl broke my heart, and my response was to convince myself that I would never find love and wasn’t cut out for relationships.

In retrospect, this thinking led me into a downward spiral of despair, grief and rage that only worsened as I focused on the rejection.

Dealing with rejection negatively can cause you to believe in a false narrative and interpret events through the lens of a lie.

For example: When I was unlucky in love and had my heart broken, I told myself that I would never find true love. Why would I tell myself that? First, it wasn’t true, and second, it was more a statement of faith rather than a fact. I was choosing to believe I would never find love.

Dealing with rejection negatively can also cause you to put up walls. It makes sense to protect yourself and put up barriers to a degree. It’s wise to ensure it’s the right thing before becoming vulnerable again, but the walls can easily make you behave in a manner inconsistent with what you want. You may be blocking the other person from getting in, but you’re also keeping yourself from getting out. The walls can become a prison.

We will never be able to take away the sting of rejection. It’s always going to be painful to some extent. Maybe if we deal with enough rejection, the pain begins to dull, but if you ever get to where you have concluded that rejection is all you will ever face, you’re no longer open to the possibilities.

How should we respond to rejection?

Allow yourself to grieve, give yourself time, and let it go.

When someone leaves you: Don’t blame yourself; it could be true that you made many mistakes, said the wrong things, and did the wrong things; it’s also helpful to realize:

“You cannot say anything right to the wrong person, and you cannot say anything wrong to the right person.”

Some people will never accept you, some will always accept you, and some need to be convinced. Don’t beat yourself up. Often, rejection is a blessing in disguise.

Acknowledge your mistakes, learn from them, view them as necessary steps on the road to success, have a sense of humor, and return stronger than ever! Focus on resiliency; you do have the ability to bounce back.

Successful people usually see rejection as a minor road bump. They typically see success as inevitable and don’t think about rejection; sometimes, they see rejection as a numbers game.

For the salesman who cannot seem to get a sale, you can make a lot more sales by increasing the number of people you see.

If you’re not getting the job you want, apply at as many places as possible. If you don’t get the job, no big deal cause you’ll have another interview right around the corner!

Lastly, don’t become a hermit. Put yourself back out there. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’re trying to do; if you keep trying with an open mind and heart, you will get to where you need to be and have the life you truly want.