Dad instilled in me the love of football

Now that we’re fully entrenched in football season for college and pro teams and as high schools ready for the playoffs, I thought it would be a good time to write about my love and passion for football.

I probably watch way too many games for my wife’s liking, but I believe she fully understands. My love for the game and the enjoyment for watching games on TV was instilled in me by my father, who’s been gone for 40 years.

“Go wide!” I can still hear my Dad yell when a team tries to repeatedly run it straight up the gut on the goal line.

Or when a defense is chasing a running back behind the line of scrimmage, “Get him back there!”

My Dad, Edward Breach, played high school football in Pennsylvania from 1938-40 for Harrisburg Catholic High School [now Bishop McDevitt). Still amazed how they wore leather helmets with no facemasks. He knew the game pretty well. (My career ended after JV football).

I’ll never forget the times we had watching football in the living room when I was a kid. I never had to worry about losing the TV to one of my siblings who wanted to watch a movie. My Dad had the final say on Saturdays and Sundays — if football was on, we were watching.

“Turn the ball game on,” he said.

I often wonder how much my Dad would be amazed of the plethora amount of games that are on TV now. On Saturdays you can watch college football from 11 a.m. to midnight — sometime beyond — and from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Our viewing was limited back in the day, but growing up in north central Indiana we always got the Notre Dame game on WNDU-TV out of South Bend if the Irish weren’t on national TV. That’s how I became of fan of the Irish, and my Dad was a big ND football fan as well. He had the uncanny ability of knowing every Notre Dame player who was playing in the NFL.

“He’s a Notre Damer,” Dad would say if Dave Casper caught a pass or Joe Theismann completed a pass.

The other games we got were pretty much limited to what the three major networks carried on Saturday, usually just three or four other games on Saturday. And there was no ESPN or NFL Sunday night football.

My Dad also took me to my first live football games when I was 8 — one was my older brothers’ high school game back in 1968. That was also the year we went to the old College All-Star game at Soldier Field in Chicago. The reigning Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers played the College All Stars, and I think the Packers won 33-14. The annual game was disbanded in the mid-’70s.

Also, this fall I miss messaging back and forth with my brother, Bubba, who died this past April from cancer. He was a Purdue University graduate, and he often had questions for me about games we were both watching or what was going on in the Big Ten as he lived in Oregon. He was still a big Boilermakers fan. I miss those exchanges immensely. I think about him often.

Now I’ve passed that love of football on to my son, Ryan. We watch quite a few games together every weekend — and now on Monday and Thursday nights as well. We also make sure we watch the Army-Navy game in December like I did with my Dad. My Dad was an U.S. Army World War II veteran, and he always rooted for Army. For some reason I pulled for Navy just to be competitive, I guess. I always root for Army now though.

Like my Dad, I often yell at the TV, especially if it’s Green Bay or IU.

“What are you doing?” or “Go wide.”

My son hasn’t picked up that habit, and that’s probably a good thing. When we go to a NFL or college game in person, he sometimes asks me not to yell. Old habits are hard to break.

One thing I don’t make my son do is get me a beer. My Dad would often say from the couch, “Would you do me a favor and get me a beer?” Always did. Now I just get my own beer from the fridge.

Thank you Dad.