WEBBER: We don't need no thought control

According to the science (a term all the rage during COVID) the human brain does not fully develop until the mid-20s. This according to Mental Health Daily, Duke University and NPR websites. Other sites contained similar reports indicating it’s a generally accepted scientific fact.

Most latter maturity of the brain is completed in the pre-frontal cortex, behind the forehead. It’s said to be responsible for attention span, planning, decision making, impulse control, logic, risk management, short term memory and personality development.

Given this knowledge, perhaps we should reconsider what is exposed to people under 21 years old?

For example, why allow a 16-year-old a driver’s license on public highways, knowing the risk management and attention span skills are not fully developed? Eleven teenagers die a day texting while driving. What number is too many?

What about alcohol consumption at 21, soaking young brains in booze years before it has developed cognitive skills. Many adults can’t handle alcohol, yet we allow those without fully functioning noggins to imbibe.

Illinois lowered the drinking age in 1975 to 18, the year I turned 18. That experiment cost me a small fortune and some dubious decisions.

Voting at 18? (lower if Dems got their way) seems illogical considering the lack of brain function combined with an apathetic attitude toward politics, civics and history, on top of a propensity to be easily influenced. There might be an equally reasonable argument to remove this right from both the under-aged and adults that can’t name their current state governor or other simple civics questions.

Too many people have no idea what’s going on in this country but vote for the politician promising to give them the most, at the expense of other people. Perhaps, one should be required to pass a simple civics test to vote — on ballots containing serial numbers and show identification.

Why allow the persuasion of school-aged children’s undeveloped brains with what is considered alternative sexual behavior, such as curriculums recently passed in Illinois? Gay, transgender or unconventional sexual behavior doesn’t need broached among under-developed minds. Nor do children need to be exposed to extracurricular abnormal activities like drag queen shows or pornography.

We don’t need to sexualize students in school – we pay taxes to educate children to make them productive citizens. This is not an attack on the LGBTQ community. It’s none of my business who adults love. But why can’t traditional “birds and bees” curriculum suffice? Let young people figure out alternatives when they have the mental capacity to do so.

Additionally, what’s to be gained by teaching a youth somebody else’s aggrieved version of critical race theory? Said youth had nothing to do with slavery or racism, which has existed for thousands of years by all races. Nothing positive can come from dividing Americans into tribes, as the race industry, Hollywood, mainstream media and Madison Avenue is pushing at us.

Marriage without parental consent is limited to a minimum of 18 by all states. With parental consent it’s anywhere from 12-17, depending on the state. Massachusetts allows girls as young as 12 and boys 14 to get married. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to comprehend those type arrangements are doomed to failure.

Similar arguments could be made for pronoun declarations, abortion or global warming misinformation. All woke — or far-right — ideals taught to the under-developed brains of the youth before reaching at least 21 is a form of indoctrination, and in some cases, grooming. The only exception might be those in the armed forces.

Wokeness is undermining the foundation of this country. The nuclear family is being decimated by moral decay and bad decisions. Young people have 50 years or more to participate in adult practices. If we let them wait until they have fully functioning brains, most will make informed choices comfortable to them, on their own, without the help of people, teachers or politicians with ulterior motives.

Because a student pretends to be a cat or anything else doesn’t make it true and shouldn’t be tolerated. Abraham Lincoln asked how many legs a dog has if the tail is counted as a leg. When they answered ‘five,’ Lincoln stated the answer was four. The fact the tail is called a leg doesn’t make it a leg. Children will change their mind many times over the course of their lives. It’s what kids do, and they don’t need to be programmed by people with alternative agendas.

The science is right before us.