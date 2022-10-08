Voice of the People: It's Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month

October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.

Being a part of a community is essential to our well-being. Throughout the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities were disconnected from the resident and staff communities within their facilities when activities and group dining were limited. Further, residents were disconnected from the broader local community when visitation was restricted and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.

This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme — Inspiring Unity within Our Community — emphasizes the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community.

This October, I encourage community members to connect with those they know who live in long-term care facilities, participate in Residents’ Rights Month events, or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrate to residents that they have not been forgotten.

<strong>Kelly Richards</strong>

State long-term care ombudsman

Springfield