MOORE: You can be jack of all trades

How many times in my life have I started something only not to finish it? I tried many different things in my life that I quit — guitar, drums, tennis, golf, and other things, too. I suspect that many people have a similar story.

When you were a child, I am sure you were asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Usually, what we say as children tends to be very different from what we end up doing; I said I would be an astronaut.

Sometimes you have to experiment. Usually, we don’t know if something is right for us until we try it.

I was a competitive swimmer for 18 years and was very passionate about it; halfway through my junior year of college, I suddenly quit. My family was upset; I was such a passionate swimmer, and they were very disappointed that I didn’t swim all four years.

My reasoning at the time seemed sound. Looking back on it, I think I made the right choice. I realized that I would never make it to the Olympics and decided to become an actor; two-a-day swim practices weren’t compatible with theater rehearsals and plays.

Passions can change, goals can change and situations may cause you to go down a different path. I suppose that is part of self-discovery.

I wonder if my parents should have made me finish. There is certainly a case to make that I should have stuck with swimming until the end of my senior year. Maybe if they made sure I finished everything I started, I would have developed better habits; finishing what we started is generally recognized as a good thing.

As children and young adults, we are trying to figure things out, and we discover some things aren’t right for us, but as we mature and become adults, finishing what we start should be something we should always try to do.

Once you firmly commit to an idea, a goal, or a career, there can be no doubt that following through and becoming a master can be one of the most rewarding things.

Becoming a master of some professions may not pay off financially; this is especially true in the arts. I know many very talented filmmakers who cannot make money at it, and they’ve spent decades doing it consistently.

Should we only master one thing in this life?

Times have changed; when I first started acting, all I had to do was study acting. Now, if you’re an actor, often the agent will tell you that if you want to succeed, you need to become a filmmaker too. Following that advice, you’ll need to write, produce, direct, edit and promote. You may need to be an expert in many different areas.

Remember the saying, “If you’re a jack of all trades, you’ll be a master of none?”

If you have to learn something completely new to get closer to your objective, does this mean you’ve quit your original dream, or will you never master your chosen profession?

I was listening to an online lecture by a Canadian named John Halpin. He spent 20 years as an aerospace engineer and manager, is a choir director, a composer of more than 20 musicals, and the director of a university. He made the strong case that you can become an expert in 10 to 12 different disciplines in your life by the time you’re 82 years old.

Some say you should only learn one thing and learn it well, but Halpin thinks we can learn many things well. We can become a master of many things, and what we do can be a stepping stone to a larger objective.

Does this mean you will be a master of none? Not according to Halpin.

Sometimes, to achieve a goal and accomplish your dreams, you may need to become a person who becomes an expert in many different areas.

When you have to pick up a new skill to take you to that larger objective, it may feel like you’re quitting. Still, if you continually keep the original vision in mind and stay focused, you’ll find that learning new expertise is not only challenging but also rewarding.