Voice of the People: Democrats making another word meaningless

It appears that the Democrats are about to make meaningless another word. That word is “illegitimate”! It started when George W. Bush won his election against Gore. They called him an illegitimate president. It got much much worse when Trump beat Clinton and now, every time the Supreme Court issues a ruling that they, the Dems, don’t like, they call the Court illegitimate!

How soon before the Democrat Party, the party that doesn’t seem to care about everyday working Americans, and even seems to hate this great country, make the word “illegitimate” totally meaningless, just like they did the word “racist.” Thank You and have a great day.

<strong>Leslie Hedger</strong>

Ashkum