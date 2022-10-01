WEBBER: Slowhand, it was great while it lasted

We attended an Eric Clapton concert not long ago. A Clapton fanatic, this was my seventh time at one of his shows.

Exposed to Clapton in the early ‘70s, fronting the band Derek and the Dominos, snared me. They recorded the classic song, “Layla,” ranked one of the greatest rock songs of all time. This album also introduced me to rock-blues music.

Hooked — line-and-sinker — I researched earlier EC music when he played with bands like John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, and Cream; then followed his solo career. Clapton was heavily influenced by blues music, which is distinct in his songs. For most of his career, his blues was set to a rock tempo, but became more bluesy as he aged.

I don’t hear great music, folks, I feel it. Keep this in mind as you read; it’s a guide to as how I formulated this critique. Also keep in mind, the wife couldn’t believe we were at the same show, so it is just an opinion.

EC’s band included consummate musicians Doyle Bramhall, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Alas, the show was disappointing, despite glowing reviews by critics. Perhaps they hadn’t been to as many EC concerts as me, so had nothing to compare.

A first-timer probably would have thought this was a good show. EC is an accomplished guitar picker who doesn’t have to prove his chops. I know though, the man whose guitar playing was once compared to God, has, like myself, done got old. At 77, the maestro has musically lost a step. Sob!

I’m not condemning EC for having gotten old, as even an elderly EC is more talented than probably 98% of current musicians. The energy produced at past shows has evaporated though, and perhaps that was his all-star band’s fault.

Emory on drums and Stainton at organ did their best to add some oomph to the show. And backup singer Katie Kissoon brought her usual touch of class. The rest of the band though seemed to being going through the motions.

Bramhall, every exceptional guitarist’s side kick, was lethargic or pacing himself to match tempo. Looking gaunt, he kept bespectacled eyes glued to what Clapton was doing, almost as if filling in missed notes. Sniffle.

EC’s lead-ins to songs historically have been instantly recognizable and energetic. On this night, they were done with light fingerpicking on guitar, as if trying to find his way. It was odd, and one didn’t know where he might be going with this technique. His third song, “River of Tears,” a favorite of mine, started out energetic but lost steam mid-song, eventually fizzling out.

His trademark acoustic set was uninspiring, except for “Tears in Heaven,” a song about his late toddler son. He shouldn’t have done “Layla” in acoustic, especially with two keyboardists that could have soared with the classic closing piano piece. This was my biggest disappointment of the night.

Previously, I wrote about rockers aging or dying. With every passing, it chips away part of my youth. With a few exceptions, there doesn’t seem to be anybody that currently can come close to the music EC and his colleagues produced over decades.

Musicians are getting long in the tooth, and it’s showing. I’m disheartened to see such great musicians lacking the energy they once mastered … at ridiculously high-ticket prices. Their humanity is aging me and emptying my wallet.

I’m an Allman Brothers enthusiast, seen them six times. Sadly, both brothers have passed away. I miss Gregg Allman’s voice. Bob Seger, seen four times, has retired. We were scheduled to see Carlos Santana, seen six times, earlier this year. The show was canceled due to a medical emergency on Carlos’ aging heart.

Some iconic bands continue to tour but are usually comprised of only one or two members from the original band, watering down the music considerably. Foghat, another favorite, as example, has only the original drummer. Who goes to see the drummer?

Clapton’s nickname is Slowhand, but it had nothing to do with his ability to play guitar. He got the moniker due to the amount of time it took him to replace a busted guitar string on stage. Sadly, his diminishing skills may have caught up to his nickname. EC, it might be time to retire from touring. It was fantastic while it lasted.

Now, should I go see the Rolling Stones, the world’s oldest rock and roll outfit?