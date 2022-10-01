MAREK: A wonderful woman, a quarterback and Saint John

Two weeks ago, I had occasion to return to Clifton for the sad event of one of my best friends’ daughter-in-law’s funeral. She was only 57. The outpouring of people from her community was overwhelming. The line at the funeral home in Clifton extended out the door for several hundred feet.

The funeral service itself was in the gymnasium in Askhum. The building was awash with people. Later, the procession of cars to the cemetery some 10 miles away, had to have 300 vehicles in the line. As we drove from Ashkum through Clifton and Chebanse to the cemetery, we were on a two lane highway, and with one exception, every oncoming car pulled to the side of the road and waited. I was again impressed with our Midwest ethics.

Sally Rosenboom was a very religious person who was raised Catholic but married a Lutheran man. During their marriage, they searched for the right church, finally settling on the Trinity Church in Ashkum. The church was adjacent to the gym. During her life, Sally held many titles as homemaker, bookkeeper, counselor, and a best friend to her entire family. The latter being quite a task. She paid close attention and gave love to her relatives.

But this was no small feat. Sally was one of 13 children. That meant that she had 12 brothers and sisters, 13 brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. Along with that came 39 nieces and nephews and 42 grand-nieces and nephews. This plus a mother-in-law. She gave to all.

The warmth and sincerity of the speakers brought tears to all our eyes, be it all three of her children, her husband’s best friend, or the two ministers. As her children spoke, it was clear that they had been raised well with poise and kindness.

An address given by one of the ministers brought home the point of belief in God, and that God would sacrifice his only son for the wellbeing of the world. He equated this to the untimely and premature loss of this incredible woman.

Then the minister changed to the field of sports. He recalled an incredible football game played by a quarterback and devout Christian man named Tim Tebow. Some say that Tebow’s deep religious convictions stifled his professional football career in some ways.

It was 2012, and the Steelers were playing the Denver Broncos in the NFL Playoffs with Tebow as the Broncos quarterback. He had been struggling all season after taking the helm at game 7 of the season. The Steelers were heavily favored, but Tebow, with a touchdown pass and a personal touchdown run in regulation, got the game into overtime.

The flip of the coin went to Denver and with the first series of downs, Tebow threw a pass to his receiver for an 80 yard touchdown. The game was over with this 29-23 victory. But what as more amazing than the upset were the statistics of that game.

Tebow, a solid believer in his Bible, with his favorite verse being John 3:16, would amass an unusual combination of statistics. He passed for 316 yards that day and averaged 31.6 yards per pass. The viewing ratings for the game, which peaked at the overtime, had been 31.6% of U.S. households. The only interception he threw that day was when he was faced with a third down and 16 yards for a first down. The next day the term 3:16 was the most searched on Twitter.

For those who are not intimate with St. John and his writings, verse 16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

I am sure that Tebow does not believe that God cares about football, but he is a firm believer that God cares about the person who plays football. In that way, Tebow found further satisfaction with his life and his beliefs even as his football career diminished.

The minister was not done. He equated Tebow’s role that day to the responsibility of having good relations with all of Sally’s relatives. He equated each responsibility she assumed as a hat upon her head. In that regard, Sally had been wearing well over a hundred hats in her caring all these years along with her own responsibilities. While the weight of all these “hats” was a burden, Sally wore them all. Without complaint. That was her role. She was the family’s quarterback.

We all have a right to our beliefs and to propagate those beliefs. Our country has been one of the few that tolerate so many different religions. It is with sadness when we see a woman killed in Iran for wearing her head covering the “wrong” way. Espouse your beliefs. Live your religion. Sally was a lifelong proponent of hers and she was loved for it.