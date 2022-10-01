JACKSON: Those who supposed were to protect 11-year-old didn't

Earlier this week, a very young student from Youngstown, Ohio, was arrested and put in jail. The child will have to undergo a mental health examination because she made a decision to protect herself. It was her extreme or desperate means to protect herself that got her arrested.

The 11-year-old was arrested after taking a loaded handgun on a school bus. A friend reported her to the bus driver who took the gun from her and called the police. The friend did the right thing. The bus driver did a great job. The authorities did their job. So many others failed.

When arrested, the girl told authorities that she took her mother’s gun to school because she was “tired of being picked on all the time.” Not once but all the time. Yes, the little girl broke the law and potentially endangered the lives of many others. Yes, arresting her is proper protocol. There are consequences to face. And no one can condone what she did.

But I certainly understand it. For her to reach that point of needing to pack heat, she had to have been let down by many mentally competent people many times. “Adults fail another kid” should be the headline instead of, “Student found with a loaded gun on a school bus.”

Not only was the child locked up, but she must also be subjected to a mental health evaluation. Is wanting and needing to protect yourself when no one else would a reasonable cause for questioning one’s sanity? Isn’t self-preservation the first law of nature?

Is she really the one who should be subjected to mental scrutiny? Who allows a child access to a loaded gun? Who permits a child to be subjected to repeated harassment in an environment that is expected to the second safest place in their small world?

She is a preteen in grade school. Her society owes her protection. The school system owes her protection. Her parents owe her protection. She should not be responsible for her own personal safety. However, she felt she had to be. And at that age, during hopeless situations, wrong decisions will be made. She was driven to this nuclear reaction.

This preventable, illegal, unsafe, dangerous response occurred only because others ignored her. When kids have greater and more expedient access to guns than help from responsible adults, their choices may be very limited and sometimes easy to understand.

I’m no mental health or any other expert, but her desperate actions were not a result of any mental lapse. She was a scared, fed up 11-year-old child who was left to fend for her own safety because all the mentally superior adults in her life didn’t. You are obviously crazy if you decide to protect yourself is the wrong lesson here.

Schools have a zero tolerance policies for bullets in school. But not for bullying. School authorities address and punish the effect while ignoring the cause. It would be a safe bet that even 11-year-olds see the absurdity in that. Again, who really should be undergoing mental health examinations?

It is fortunate that all harm to anyone was prevented this time. It is unfortunate that all the wrath and attention has come upon a victim and nothing toward those who drove her to this point.

We have long held the national economics and political debate of bullets versus butter that determines our spending priority on war or well-being. It is long overdue for our school system to sincerely engage in a bullets versus bullying conversation. Which, ironically shouldn’t be debatable.

Enrich the mind and protect the body of our children is what we expect of our education system. It ain’t easy. and it ain’t negotiable.