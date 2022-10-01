CONVERSATIONS: How damaging is the lawsuit against Trump by New York AG?

<strong>Ken</strong>: Yesterday, after a five-year investigation, New York attorney general Letitia James fulfilled a campaign promise by filing a civil suit against Donald Trump and his organization. She appeared Wednesday on network TV to announce the filing and today it is headlines.

After a successful subpoena and examination of Trump business documents, James alleges that Trump committed fraud by greatly overvaluing, up to 10X, the company’s assessment of properties and cash to fraudulently secure favorable bank loans, while undervaluing the same properties in filings to IRS and other government agencies. The AG is looking for $250 million in penalties even though it appears that the financial institutions involved have not complained.

I have some questions: I assume the reason this is a civil action and not criminal is that the burden of evidence is less, but was there evidence of a crime enough to justify the subpoena? Will the corporate structure shield the individuals being sued? Don’t banks bear some responsibility to evaluate financial statements and shouldn’t someone have noticed such gross exaggeration, and if there are tax implications, shouldn’t the IRS or other taxing body have spotted the under valuing? This story promises to be legal-political theater for months if not years to come. And it should be right in your wheelhouse, Joe.

<strong>Joe</strong>: To answer your questions, if you look at the 222-page complaint of the AG, which you can view online, Trump and his children are named individually along with his business entities. But it is a civil case. Nobody is going to end up in jail if the AG wins, which she will. Why? Because her evidence is strong and as you point out, significantly, the burden of proof is less.

If she carries the ball past the 50-yard line, (preponderance of the evidence) to use a football analogy, she scores a win. By the way, if you look at paragraph five of the complaint, the AG alleges that the misrepresentations “violated a host of state criminal laws.” Whether that is true, is not something she is pursuing but leaving to the Manhattan district attorney.

Over the years, Trump has been involved in thousands of lawsuits. If you have been following the news, he currently has other serious matters pending (classified docs inquiry, DOJ Jan. 6 investigation, Georgia election investigation, the Manhattan inquiry, IRS investigations, and civil suits from people injured in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol).

With litigation, he is his own worst enemy. He probably picked that up hanging around Roy Cohn, who represented him years ago. Cohn’s advice was never surrender. “No matter how deeply into the muck you get, claim victory and never admit defeat.”

Well, Trump is up to his neck in legal muck. The only thing visible is his head and two thumbs up. Unfortunately for him, none of the major law firms will represent him because he defies legal advice and inserts frivolous political rants in legal filings. Only a hungry lawyer on the bread line would put up with that.

<strong>Ken</strong>: This latest attack on DJT is like the previous persecutions, Russian collusion, Ukraine phone call, purloined government files; all are based on an event or events, both real and fictitious, that had no consequences. U.S. prosecutors have had less success than Lavrentiy Beria (show me the man, I’ll show you the crime) in his time had in finding the Trump crime which is as elusive as Santa Clause, Easter Bunny or Tooth Fairy.

As far as we know now, no banks were cheated or robbed, and the government taxing bodies all received their due from Trump’s companies. Property appraisals are imaginary numbers. At one time in the 1990s I drove a previously owned Mercedes 560 SEL. It was a big plush 3-ton sedan with square boxy lines, not the least bit sporty in appearance. But it had tight steering, aggressive shocks and a big displacement V8. A plodding workhorse unless I put my foot to it, then a racehorse. I was fond of the vehicle and treated her well.

Suppose I had decided to hang on to that old girl and didn’t use her as a trade-in for a sportier Japanese model before the millennium. In my mind that well cared for ancient ride might be worth $100,000 as a collector’s car. But the book says $10,000. The appraised value is a meaningless number in that the true value depends only upon what someone will pay to buy a unique item, and that value depends on an unknowable future.

So it is with any Trump holding, say the New York Trump Tower. It cost nearly a $1 billion to build, Forbes appraises it today at half that, Trump might set the value at $5 billion. That number means little. Did the bank complain that the loan based on an appraisal of the property was bad business? We haven’t heard that there are taxes due. I wonder how often AG James has prosecuted other cases based on this kind of civil fraud allegation.

<strong>Joe</strong>: Lying has always come easily for Trump. We know that from his presidency, right? On Jan. 23, 2021, the Washington Post fact checker documented 30,573 false or misleading claims by Trump as president, nearly half coming in his final year. So, it should come as no surprise that for a decade between 2011 and 2021 when he or his corporation went to lending institutions for money, he lied on his financial statements over valuating his assets.

One example (there are many) is inflating his New York City penthouse as 30,000 feet when it was 10,996 feet to make the place worth over $100 million more. As the AG’s complaint shows, the fraud allegations are evidenced based, which makes it extremely difficult to put a political spin on the filing.

Your arguments defending Trump are irrelevant and miss the point. The AG does not need to prove intent to defraud anyone or financial losses. The law the AG is enforcing in the complaint against Trump is designed to protect the integrity of the state’s huge financial system. The AG can make a case on misrepresentations and deception.

Do you want people to pollute loan applications with lending institutions with information they know to be false or grossly misleading? Lenders and insurance companies are entitled to rely on financial statements and supporting docs. It is about truth and common honesty. Fraud is interpreted and includes all deceitful practices.

Other bad news for Donald is the fact that when he appeared for a deposition in August, he invoked the Fifth Amendment 440 times. Since this is a civil case, the trier of fact will be able to draw an inference that his answers would have been against his interests. Instead of dragging it out, Trump should have settled the case in its infancy. The price tag to end it now will be enormous.