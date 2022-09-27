HAAS: Both sides should be able to address criminal justice, public safety

The SAFE-T Act has dominated conversations across our community for the past few weeks. It was passed with little discourse, under pressure, and at the last minute — which gave lawmakers little to no time to review the more than 700-page document that would have lasting consequences across our state, including in the lives of our children and our families.

At a time when crime continues to have daunting effects in each and every corner of our state, this was merely legislative action for action’s sake, as opposed to making significant positive change for the wellbeing of our society.

But the problem isn’t just with the lax process in which this bill was passed, it’s the content included. There are countless inconsistencies, errors and loopholes. To put it bluntly: it’s messy. These uncertainties have left questions in every single level of government and that confusion has trickled down to fuel very valid concerns in neighborhoods across Illinois. Some of the most egregious aspects include the following:

• Denying police the ability to get trespassers off private property. Local law enforcement routinely handles criminal trespass violations, someone who refuses to leave a bar, restaurant, retail business, or private property. Until the trespasser, or the property owner, escalates to imminent risk of bodily harm, the SAFE-T act denies police legal authority to use force to get the trespasser off the property.

• Allowing anonymous complaints against police officers. This opens them up to false accusations, which can then be brought up against them in court while giving testimony against alleged criminals.

• Allowing alleged criminals on electronic monitoring to be in violation of that monitoring for 48 hours before they can be looked for and charged with felony escape.

• Finally, come Jan. 1, Illinois becomes the first state to eliminate cash bail. Bail reforms in places like New York have already been rolled back, and voters in California struck down a proposition to end cash bail.

• This creates a presumption of release for all defendants. Pretrial release may only be denied when a person is charged with an offense that qualifies for denial of pretrial release (as defined in 725 ILCS 5/110-6.1) or when the defendant has a high likelihood of willful flight.

So where do we go from here? This is an opportunity to do better this fall during veto session in Springfield. We must create a new bill that <em>will</em> effectively increase public safety while and improve our criminal justice system. There’s no question that the idea of ‘increasing public safety’ is all encompassing and an ever changing goal-post.

That doesn’t mean that legislation to improve safety in our communities has to be. A vague bill like the SAFE-T Act will do more harm than good unless we address the gaping loopholes that have left local officials, law enforcement, and the justice system at a loss for how operate.

I endorse a new effort to address criminal justice and public safety in our state; one in which all parties are brought to the table. Existing ‘working groups’ on the matter are highly partisan, and still exclusive — shutting the door on the very people have not only interest in the matter but expertise.

Former House Republican state’s attorneys familiar with the ins and outs of the criminal justice system have been excluded from conversations. If we are going to invoke change, it can’t be partisan — it’s for the betterment of every single Illinoisan and every party should be at the table.