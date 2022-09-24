WEBBER: Hypocrisy of sanctuary areas exposed

Amusingly, Florida governor DeSantis flew 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard recently. Expedia lists hundreds of available lodgings on The Vineyard. With summer winding down, the island has hundreds of rooms to house folks they vowed to help when declaring themselves a sanctuary. The Obamas own a seven-bedroom, $12 million mansion on the island; surely, they could have allowed folks to stay.

In addition to being an enclave for rich folks, Martha touts itself a sanctuary region, placing limitations on local law enforcement compliance with federal immigration authorities. This was a Democrat ploy to snub Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. Proclaiming sanctuary made liberal elites feel better about themselves. Southern border governors are now giving them an opportunity to help.

They aren’t. The pretentious folks at The Vineyard promptly shipped the illegals off their island to the Cape Cod Military Base. Massachusetts Governor Baker’s press secretary harrumphed, “the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation…” Hmmm, all those empty rooms, yet no accommodations? I’ve been there and was accommodated, at outrageous charges.

Shipping illegal immigrants around the country, initiated by the Biden Bunch, has become all the rage. Illegals have been flown out in the dark of night, on our dime, being dumped in towns across America since Biden took office.

Last April, Texas Governor Abbot shipped illegals, in daylight, to Washington D.C., New York and Chicago. His last “shipment” was delivered across the street from VP Harris’ house. Arizona governor Doug Ducey followed suit in May, shipping more illegals to D.C. If it hasn’t happened by the time you read this, Biden’s Greenville Delaware town surely is next.

Prior to the buses unloading across from her home, Harris stated in a recent “Meet the Press” segment “the U.S. border was secure.” Fox News asked an immigrant getting off the bus about the border. In broken English he replied, “It is open, not closed.” Continuing, “Everybody believes the border is open. …We came illegally, not legally.”

Liberal mayors are beside themselves with what to do about people being dispersed into their fiefdoms. Chicago mayor Lightfoot blistered Abbott, calling his faith and patriotism into question. Then she shipped illegals out of Chicago to suburban hotels without informing the mayors. D.C. Mayor Bowser, the recipient of about 9,400 illegals, has called the situation a public emergency, twice requesting National Guard deployment.

Ironically, liberals don’t see any humor in these human shipments. Chris Magnus, Customs and Border honcho, stated, “Governor Abbott is taking actions to move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities.” (Wait, we have a Customs and Border department?).

Press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre called Abbotts action an “illegal stunt,” not bothering to elaborate on the illegality. Governor Pritzker stated Illinois will continue to welcome migrants but was concerned with the lack of resources being supplied by the Southern states. Seems he’ll take illegals but evidently expects a check pinned to the chests on each person from the state that sent them.

Other liberals piled on. Despite how many people CNN fires or demotes; they just can’t scrape the yellow stain from their journalism, as their John Berman cried “it’s a political stunt.” Interviewed by Berman, filmmaker Ken Burns likened DeSantis immigrant shipments to Hitler’s Holocaust. The NY Times blared, “GOP Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast.” Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak complained the bus shipments “have devolved into relentless, inhumane cruelty.”

Don’t listen to these liberal hypocrites, folks. Biden’s Bunch ignored the pleas of Southern states who have exceedingly larger immigrant problems. Biden has never visited the border to see the human toll his policies are taking. The estimated cost to taxpayers is $75,000 each. Much of the cost comes from children using Medicaid and school enrollments, plus births by immigrant mothers, equating to about $100 billion dollars since Biden took office.

In Eagle Pass, Texas, they are averaging four drownings per day, mostly children, by people trying to swim across the Rio Grande River. Morgues in town have run out of space to put bodies. Washed-up, unidentified bodies are fingerprinted before being buried in a county cemetery, to identify later.

Residents along the border are faring no better. Drugs keep pouring in. Garbage and human waste are strewn everywhere. Illegals pound on doors at night asking for help, before relieving themselves on lawns. Home values have plummeted and can’t be sold.

Sanctuary designated areas need to put up or shut up. I suspect Southern governors are going to make sure that happens.

<strong>Sex education curriculum</strong>

Always on the liberal side of every issue, the “geniuses” in Springfield have adopted the National Sex Education Standards, NSRX curriculum – Second Edition. (Of course, there would be a second edition in the same way one eats an elephant – one bite at a time.) School boards can elect to opt in or out.

There is a 72-page document containing various “academic” thought toward teaching sex education. But the document also contains what many would characterize deviant behavior and/or liberal reproductive thought that many parents are not comfortable with their child being subjected at early stages in their development.

Private schools need to be prepared for the influx of students they will more than likely see, including my grandchildren. That is a shame for those paying Illinois’ ridiculous taxes that now must shell out more money during a recession for private school to protect their kids. And what about those that cannot afford private school? They can opt their child out of the program, but the exposure will still be there – kids talk to each other about everything.

Children don’t need to be exposed to alternative norms; they have their adult lives to choose or reject these subjects when they are more mature to comprehend such matters.