MAREK: What is the Titanic doing in Tennessee?

Earlier this year, we learned that there would be a family wedding in Tennessee. While it seemed a bit strange for a site, we learned that the couple had been there before and found the Smoky Mountains and the area of Pigeon Forge, with Dollywood around the corner, fascinating.

A lodge was rented in the hills above the town for the family, and the wedding would take place in the lodge itself. We packed to make the trip to that southeast corner of the state.

We arrived by interstates most of the way, but entering the city of Pigeon Forge, the traffic on the main road was bumper to bumper. The place was awash with amusements, restaurants, motels and unique shops. But the biggest surprise along the main roadway was a gigantic ship sitting there with an iceberg next to it. Here was a replica of the famous Titanic ocean liner open for tours. We decided to go.

But first a bit of background on this famous unlucky ship. Construction of this passenger liner was started in 1909 in Belfast Harbor in Ireland. It took 26 months to complete the structure. The ship was initially launched in 1911 with the interior still to be finished. The owner, White Star Line, was in serious competition with Cunard Line, who had just launched two new ships, the Lusitania and Mauritania, both becoming the fastest passenger ships in service.

The Titanic was fully launched into the Atlantic Ocean in April of 1912 as the largest ship ever built. Its voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City was to be an historic event. Almost the entire capacity was sold out with its three classes for passengers, from the very rich to immigrant parents with children crossing the Atlantic for a new life.

The Titanic was capable of having 48 life boats by design, but it had only 20 for this maiden voyage. While there were 2,224 passengers and crew, the maximum these life boats could hold was only about 1,178.

On April 10, 1912, the ship sailed from Southampton, England, with a stop at Cherbourg, France, and a later stop in Queenstown, Ireland. Its next stop was to be New York. A large outcropping of land located to the south of Ireland, called a head, and jutting into the Irish Sea would be the last piece of land the passengers of the Titanic would have seen. This peninsula now has one of the finest golf courses in the world on it, aptly named Old Head.

While the sea south of Ireland was usually around 45 degrees Fahrenheit, it was only 28 that day, 4 degrees below freezing. The saltiness had kept it from freezing. This temperature became a critical factor as icebergs had been floating further south. Fate was not to be with the ship. At 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912, she struck a giant iceberg that split her starboard side. The Titanic sank 2 hours and 40 minutes later on April 15.

Of the 2,224 passengers and crew, an estimated 1,500 died that night making it the most deadly peacetime sinking ever. The belief that boats of this size were unsinkable was probably the reason for the limited number of life boats aboard. As it sank, this giant broke in half, and the two parts settled almost a third of a mile apart and some two and a half miles deep.

Apparently one dedicated follower of history wanted to share his findings and many artifacts with the world. Thus, a Titanic was constructed about half the size of the real ship and placed along the main road in Pigeon Forge.

The admission charge was quite reasonable considering what had been reconstructed. The hallways, dining areas, cabins and the grand staircase were beautiful and totally a reproduction of the elegant ship those passengers had boarded 110 years ago.

As one entered, he or she was handed a card. The card contained a name, a likeness, and a bit of history of one of the passengers who had been on board that day. You were challenged to find out what happened to your passenger as you passed through various parts of the ship. I had the name of an English businessman, Martin Rothschild. I later learned that he was accompanied by his wife who was 32 years younger than he.

As we toured through the ship, there were numerous people dressed in uniforms of that day who explained the various parts of the ship and even artifacts that had been recovered from the ship after its sinking. We even passed through a room with a large tank of water with a sign indicating it was exactly 28 degrees and we could put our hand in the water to get some idea of what those passengers in the water that night experienced.

We learned the names of all the passengers and crew from lists on a wall in the next room, telling who had survived and who had been lost. I was able to find my gentleman’s name and learned that he was lost that night but that his wife had survived and had become one of the longest living survivors. The longest living survivor was a woman who was only a few months old infant the night of the sinking. She lived to nearly 100.

Three of the most famous passengers to die were American millionaire, John Jacob Astor, famous sculptor. Francis Davis Gordon, along with an industrialist, Benjamin Guggenheim, of museum fame. The Titanic’s owner, J.P. Morgan, was scheduled to travel on the maiden voyage but canceled at the last moment.

We saw that there was one passenger whose name was identical to that of my son-in-law, who was with us. I inquired if one could get the card with his name, but was told that not all passenger names were included in the cards. A few minutes later, the attendant found me and related that he had looked up the name, and that this gentleman had entered the ship already quite ill and never left his cabin before or after the collision.

As I read the various signs of other attractions in Pigeon Forge, I was struck by the breadth of choices for entertainment. From a hotel constructed literally upside down with tours of this strange dimension, to a restaurant titled The Hatfields and McCoys, featuring a fight between the families during you meal. The choices of styles of entertainment were unlimited.

While I really enjoyed the Titanic, I didn’t need a fight with my dinner, nor did we have the time to get vertigo walking through an upside down hotel. One had to make choices. If you have the chance, the entire town is worth a visit, and you can understand why they call these hills the Smoky Mountains.