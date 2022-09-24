JACKSON: We have silent letters; we don’t have silent words

If you can spell the word, pronounce the word and correctly use the word in a sentence, only then do you own that word. For as long as I can remember, that is the No. 1 rule of building your vocabulary.

Sometimes, you mastered it on the first shot. Other times may have required writing it 30 times. And, like any acquired knowledge, once it is yours, no one can take it from you. But there is always an exception.

Some English words have become culturally explicit. Yes, some words have been arbitrarily annexed for use by select groups of people and thus forbidding others to use it. And we have allowed it to happen. Kinda like when the government forbids some of its citizens from exercising a right or privilege that it enjoys.

One word in particular keeps demonstrating this principle. Only certain citizens can freely use the “N-word.” Use it anytime and any context. Say it, write it, sing it. It’s alright. As long as you are part of the demographic that has assumed ownership, it’s acceptable to use it in public and even profit from it. But, if you are not, the word police will get you.

For the second time in less than a decade, a business man of the wrong color has been forced to relinquish control of his business for the unauthorized use of the N-word. Robert Sarver, majority owner of the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, is being forced to sell his interests for saying, no, for repeating the N-word five times that he heard a Black player say. He was also found to have created a hostile work environment for another protected group.

Sarver was investigated and found to have used misogynistic language throughout his tenure as owner of his professional sports franchises. If you have ever been employed enough quarters to qualify for social security, you have witnessed, committed or experienced inappropriate conduct by a person in authority in the workplace. It takes a minimum of 10 years of paid employment to receive social security retirement benefits. A hostile work environment is pretty evident before the end of the probationary period.

For his unbecoming conduct that was deemed detrimental to the leagues, Sarver was sentenced to a one-year suspension from all operations and association with his two teams and fined $10 million. That was not enough for some.

In particular some of the most highly-profiled current players, LeBron James and Draymond Green. They wanted him stripped of his ownership, just as had been done to another NBA team owner, Donald Sterling of the Los Angeles Clippers nine years ago.

Mind you, James has used the word. As have many of the other nearly 75 percent of the league’s players who are Black. But most ironic is that Draymond Green is the most vocal about Sarver’s use of the N-word and adamant about his removal from the league.

Last season, after Green’s Golden State Warriors had just beaten Sarver’s Phoenix team for the third straight playoff game, Sarver entered his coaches’ office and said, “Why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say N-word?” When a Black coach told Sarver he could not say that word, Sarver asked, “Why? Draymond Green says N-word.” The coach only offered that he just can’t.

A Tennessee middle school principal is also in hot water for using the N-word while admonishing all his students to refrain from using the word he hears in the school. The founder of Papa John’s Pizza lost his business for repeating verbatim the N-word said by a Black person.

I agree the N-word needs to stop. Meaning the nonsense that anyone or any select group enjoys the privilege of owning the use of a word while others cannot.

The word is in the dictionary. We have silent letters. We don’t have silent words. And we shouldn’t have silent citizens.