The SAFE-T act isn’t very safe

The Illinois SAFE-T act was passed last year but has a provision starting Jan. 1, 2023, which is dangerous.

The official name of the act is The Safety, Accountability, and Fairness Equity Today. It required comprehensive reform in the area of law enforcement.

The provision states that persons accused of crimes as serious as second degree murder and kidnapping cannot be detained pending bail. In other words, must be let out of jail. Other crimes include armed robbery and threatening a public official. Prosecutors in theory can plead for bail but the standards of proof are unrealistically high.

Proponents say it recreates an earlier time when people who did not pose a threat weren’t thrown in jail.

But the new law takes away the ability of prosecutors and judges to detain people whom they judge pose a threat.

Local officials of both parties have strongly opposed this law. They include Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Sheriff Mike Downey, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, and State Rep Jackie Hass. Leaders of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP have also voiced their concerns on the new law.

In addition, this past Friday Rowe field a civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois in, asking that HB3653, the SAFE-T Act, be declared unconstitutional. Rowe said the lawsuit, filed in Kankakee County Circuit Court, is on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois and on behalf of Downey.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based on the act is also violating the single-subject law, violating separation of powers, being unconstitutionally vague, and violating the three-readings requirement, said Rowe. Will County and its state’s attorney, James Glasgow, filed a similar lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Will County.

We side with Rowe and Glasgow, as the SAFE-T Act isn’t good for the safety and well being of every Illinoisan.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St.Charles, has an online petition where Illinois residents can support the repeal of the SAFE-T Act. Sen. DeWitte’s “Repeal the SAFE-T Act” petition can be accessed at: https://il-33-senate.web.fireside21.app/forms/form/?ID=4.