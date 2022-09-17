WEBBER: Don't fall for it

Returning home last week, I was listening to reporting of a shooting binge in Memphis, Tenn. Nineteen-year-old Ezekiel Kelly shot folks at eight different locations, killing four and wounding three, posting one shooting on Facebook.

Kelly, a repeat offender, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2021. He was sentenced to three years but released after just 11 months – “for reasons that are unclear.”

A few days before, also in Memphis, Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and murdered Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two children, while she was jogging.

Henderson served 20 years of a 24-year sentence for kidnapping at gunpoint. He was 16 at the time. At 14-years-old, he was charged with rape. Juvenile records show Henderson court appearances every year between 1995 and 1999.

These types of crimes happen too frequently and seemingly are increasing. But there was a mass shooting over the past July holiday most probably didn’t hear about.

On July 3, Raul Mendez, of Surprise, Ariz., was attending a July 4th party at a friend’s house with two daughters and pregnant wife. Also in attendance was an uninvited neighbor, Jason Hunt.

Inexplicably, Hunt pulled a gun and began shooting people. Two of Mendez’s buddies standing near him were shot and killed. Mendez himself was hit and lay bleeding while other members of the party scrambled to safety. At some point, Mendez regained composure and spotted Hunter pointing a gun at his family. Mendez pulled out his concealed carry weapon and shot Hunt four times, killing him.

Surmising everyone knew about the Memphis murders and not the Arizona incident, one wonders why the media chooses the stories presented to us. I’m personally more interested in the miscreants meeting their match by the hand of the people they assault.

According to the National Rifle Association, there are about a million incidents of people using firearms to protect themselves every year. Seems an inconceivable number — possibly some hyperbole by the NRA. But, even if it’s only a half-million, an alarming number, why don’t we hear more about those successful acts of self-defense?

Also, according to the NRA, in 2021, the five major newspapers reported 1,743 incidents referencing “murder,” “shot,” or “gunfire.” By comparison, only 10 mentions were published concerning defensive firearm use. This type of contemptible reporting is deliberately skewing the numbers against gun-owning success.

At the same time media hypes victim narratives, big city prosecutors are freeing incorrigible criminals back into the public. The predictable result is law-abiding citizens are being preyed upon.

One might believe this may be part of a larger scheme, perhaps an end-around ploy by government, to gut the 2nd Amendment. I don’t believe that concept far-fetched when one considers the 2nd Amendment was decreed by our forefathers to ensure our right to own guns to protect us from our government.

Allowing career criminals out of prison with no bail policies and reduced sentences defies logic, and endangers society. That is, unless one considers the idea a group of people might be doing so in order to terrify the populace into believing abolishing guns may be an answer.

Don’t fall for it, folks – our forefathers warned us of this. Criminals don’t obey gun laws. History is rampant with stories of what happened to people turning weapons into the government. Those would be the same government officials that are heavily guarded and armed.

Illinoisans may want to remember this when voting in November. Beginning in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, several offenses requiring no cash bail go into effect. Ludicrously, the list includes offenses such as aggravated battery, arson, burglary, kidnapping and 2nd degree murder. Deceitfully, Illinois legislators passed the regulations in 2021, to take effect in 2023, so as not to interrupt 2022 elections.

We don’t have to be victims, folks. Despite how media frames gun violence, and the temporary insanity enacted on us by liberal prosecutors, there are people successfully defending themselves.

A concealed-carry permit is an option, along with proper training and regular practice. There is no permit required in Arizona where Mendez was, but is required in Illinois. Folks are required to take two, eight-hour classes over the weekend, plus the obligatory fees that Illinois always requires. More info can be obtained at isp.illinois.gov/Foid/Ccl

Looks like a beneficial idea to me.