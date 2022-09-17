Voice of the People: Need to invest in job training

As I’m talking to my neighbors and out-and-about in the community, I continually hear the lack of good-paying jobs. It’s a real concern for a lot of younger families struggling to make ends meet.

There are some bright spots for sure, but our economy has a serious shortage of workers for jobs that pay a substantial wage. I’m talking about welders, electricians, and carpenters, etc.

The other day, I talked with Erin Slone at my door. She’s running to be State Representative in our area, and she too brought the subject up. She told me about her commitment to investing in vocational education and job training programs so the next generation can be ready to fill these high-wage jobs. Seems like a good idea to me, and hopefully with more people like Erin Slone fighting for us, we can compete and grow our economy the right way — for our future.

Callen Maricle

Bourbonnais