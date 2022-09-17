JACKSON: Gun control is an individual responsibility

If you are a staunch proponent of gun control, you must first ensure you have complete control of your own guns.

Current California congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass reported to police last week that her home was burglarized. Two weapons were taken. Nothing else. Bass told authorities that her guns were “safely and securely stored.”

She also reported that no cash, electronics or other valuables were taken. Just two guns that were safely and securely stored. Two men were arrested earlier this week. Their identity or the type of weapons that were stolen have not been released.

U.S. Rep. Bass has long supported more strict gun control legislation. Meaning she wants the government to determine who gets to own guns and what specific guns should be outlawed. Specifically, she is in favor of the federal assault weapon ban and requiring background checks for every gun owner. She feels it is important that every gun owner be mentally fit to own a gun.

Her position is a standard one of gun control advocates. They have been vocally loud for the past 45 years and is mostly active after every new mass shooting. “Take those types of guns away from those types of people” can be heard for a week after four or more victims are killed in a single incident.

Granted, society needs to be protected from its most dangerous. And for the most part, we are. The embarrassing publicity of a gun control proponent’s inability to control her own guns begs the question, what is gun control?

Is it denying gun ownership to law-abiding citizens based on their mental or criminal background? Is it limiting the type of firepower of a weapon of choice of a person who has the right to bear arms? Or can gun control be construed as having the responsibility to safely and securely keep your guns from any unauthorized user? Or simply the ability to hit your intended target?

Owning a gun is a huge responsibility. Anyone who has qualified to purchase a gun can attest to the probing, personal, almost insulting questions that must be answered. The questions seem to be geared more toward catching the applicant in a lie than any discovery. Every question asked can be or is already available to the government body seeking your response. Then you must wait 72 hours while the agency does a background check.

Meanwhile you are left pondering for three days if that physical altercation you had in second grade with your now lifelong best friend will come up. Or if those “self-care” days you took from work would be questioned as mental instability.

Owning or operating a motor vehicle is also a huge responsibility. Motor vehicle mass fatalities occur more often than mass murders by gun. Yet, the qualification process is far less strenuous to get a driver’s license than to buy a gun. A car driver ‘s license applicant or a person buying a car is not subjected to the same irrelevant historical background as a gun owner applicant.

The gun control debate will never cease until we admit it is about people control. And giving the government more control of its citizens is the most un-American, unconstitutional thing any law-abiding person can do.

Gun control is an individual responsibility. A responsibility that Bass did not meet when she allowed her two guns, and only her guns, to be stolen during a burglary of her home.

Hopefully, for the best outcome, her guns will be found before they can be used in any unlawful act and those responsible for taking just the guns and not any cash or other valuables will face the appropriate consequences. And Bass will relinquish her authority on gun-control.