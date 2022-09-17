CONVERSATIONS: What can be done about threats to health care workers?

<strong>Joe</strong>: Violence and threats against health care workers in hospitals and medical facilities is rising. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care and social service employees are experiencing the highest rate of workplace injuries. They are five times as likely to suffer a workplace violence injury than workers overall. This is not good.

There can be verbal abuse, threats, physical attacks and even homicides. No wonder there is a shortage of nurses. What was your experience with violence working as a Doc in the ER in Cook County Hospital?

<strong>Ken</strong>: I must admit in 30 years of practice and four years of residency, I can’t think of any time that I was personally attacked or threatened. Once, within a few weeks of my opening the office on Wall Street, I was wakened at an early hour by a call from the police asking that I let them into my office because someone had called in a bomb threat. No bomb was found; no caller identified. My stint at County was four months at a medical ward — no ER.

For several years during residency, I worked a paid once-a-week ER night shift at St. Mary of Nazareth on Chicago’s northwest side, a neighborhood in flux at the time. Lots of action, gunshot patients were not uncommon, but no workplace violence. One thing about that ER was there was always a big police presence; the cops had their own little room with coffee and donuts next to the entrance, and half of the ER nursing staff was either married to or dating a cop. That was then.

Now, the violence issue prompted Riverside CEO Phil Kambic to write a commentary published in the Daily Journal last month about the increase in violence involving health care workers. He cited the statistics that “44% of nurses had reported physical violence and 68% reported verbal abuse during the COVID epidemic.”

Mr. Kambic’s article did not mention any specific incidences at Riverside but indicated that steps are being taken. But hospitals are not the only place experiencing a spike in violent behavior, but part of a larger pattern. These are times of great political discord and dissention, angst and agitation. Besides misbehavior in hospitals and other workplaces, street crime has surged in all our most populous cities. City police are working shorthanded and demoralized.

Many prosecutors and judges are excessively lenient with offenders, putting convicted criminals back on the street after little or no jail time. This week in Memphis, a young man, Ezekiel Kelly, rampaged, terrorizing the city, killing four random victims. Known recidivist Kelly was four months out of prison after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

<strong>Joe</strong>: I have never worked in a hospital. However, having worked as a federal agent in law enforcement making arrests and doing criminal defense work as a public defender, I have encountered my share of flakes, kooks, nut-bags and obstinate people with mental and stress issues. According to John Hopkins Medicine, approximately 1 in 4 adults suffer from diagnosable mental disorders each year. Dealing with people today requires an immediate risk assessment. Depending on your occupation, whether it is in health care or something else, there is always a need to size people up and not for a study group as one might have done in college or law school.

What is it about being in a hospital today that makes humans unable to conduct themselves with manners and civility? From your experience working as a doctor in health facilities and being on the board of a hospital, what is your solution to the growing threat of violence and abuse vis-à-vis nurses and health care workers?

<strong>Ken</strong>: How to discourage bad behavior in hospitals, other workplaces, and the streets — the carrot and the stick make the ass behave. Reward good and punish bad. Kambic in his DJ commentary cites bipartisan legislation now working its way through Congress that would make a federal crime of violence or abuse against health care workers.

And on the other hand, he exhorts hospital employees to be polite and respectful pf patients and visitors. That would contrast with the extremely divisive rhetoric coming from Washington and amplified by a partisan media that is a factor to the general turmoil. Mayor Rudy Giuliani squelched crime in New York City with aggressive policing and Broken Windows policy. Clearly, it would help if your convicted mentally defective flakes and nots were made to serve their whole terms of incarceration.

<strong>Joe</strong>: I would be tougher with solutions, with zero tolerance for instances of abuse and misbehavior directed at doctors, nurses and health care workers. Entry into my House of God, a sacred place where dedicated souls provide care and treatment, would only be through the emergency room or the front entrance. All other doors would be locked. Guns and weapons of any type would be banned in the facility. To enter through the front entrance, one would first need to go through a metal detector manned by Big Mike.

Signing in with a picture ID would come next with an explanation for the visit. To identify the visitor, a quick background check and vetting would then be made by the front desk with a link to data bases of the police or sheriff’s office.

If it was ascertained that the person coming in the front entrance was a fugitive or had an outstanding arrest warrant, cops would be called to turf the person out of the facility to a jail cell. Any patient or visitor allowed in would be handed a leaflet (disorderly conduct statute) advising that acting in an unreasonable manner provoking a breach of the peace would be dealt with by a complaint for disorderly conduct. The statute is purposely vague to apply to a wide range of circumstances. My point: The safety and protection of all employees and patients always would be the number one daily administrative concern. Question: From your experience is this all workable?

<strong>Ken</strong>: Those measures would make any institution a hardened target, but for all of the hospitals I am familiar with, such steps are not warranted---at least not yet. The level of security should depend on hospital location and type of patient. Many hospitals, if not most, have attached office buildings, high daytime traffic, and multiple entrances. Airport-type screening of every patient, employee, doctor, and visitor would come at a high cost. The Joint Commission, an American hospital oversight organization, posted on the net an article dated June 2021 on Preparing for Active Shooter Situations.

They reported that there were 39 incidents between 2010 and 2020, resulting in 39 deaths, one third of which were murder-suicides, mercy killings, and most of the rest were hospital staff shot by patient or visitor and the result of a personal dispute. No mass shootings or terrorist type attacks were reported. The Joint Commission recommendations were about how the hospital staff should respond to an active shooter incident rather than prevention.