ANOTHER VIEW: Education study reveals extent of coronavirus damage

A new report makes the effects of school closings clear.

The mind reels at the social, educational and economic impact of the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic that plagued this country starting in 2020 and that continues to cause problems.

At some point in the future, as has been recommended in the past, this country must establish a nonpolitical investigative commission to study what public-health officials did right and wrong to cope with this threat. It’s fair to predict that the across-the-board damage caused by, among other things, economic lockdowns, school closings and social isolation will be staggering.

But it’s not necessary to wait until the report is in — assuming the powers that be have the stomach to order one — to determine at least part of the hideous price paid.

Officials at the National Assessment of Educational Progress recently reported their findings on the impact of “the lack of in-person classroom education” on children’s math and reading scores.

“Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever decline in mathematics,” their report states.

“Largest ever decline” in reading and “first-ever decline” in math pretty much says it all about this horrendous self-inflicted wound on the nation’s children.

It goes without saying, but it’s necessary to say it anyhow, that those children struggling the most in the classroom suffered the most educationally because of school closings. The report states that scores for “lower-performing age 9 students declined more (in math and reading) than scores for higher-performing students compared to 2020.”

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona offered a blinding glimpse of the obvious when he stated that “in-person learning is where we need to focus.”

That’s fine for him to say now. But where were he and other leading educators in 2020 and 2021?

While most private schools remained open for in-person learning, many public schools opted for online learning even though not all their students had access to online classrooms or took it with the seriousness required to advance in the academic arena.

The debate over in-school learning, incredibly, still is not over.

The union representing Chicago teachers made it clear it was not pleased with school re-openings this fall and sought concessions from administrators to return.

Circumstances, thankfully, have improved since then. While still a menace, the coronavirus does not pose the risks it once did. That’s thanks to vaccines, booster shots and natural immunity.

People, of course, should continue to act defensively, particularly those with co-morbidities that make them especially vulnerable. Everyone also should bear in mind of the importance of not making the solution — like school closings — worse than the problem.