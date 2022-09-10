Voice of the People: Endorsement for Illinois Supreme Court

I always pay close attention to the elections for the Supreme Court of Illinois. Elections for the governor and legislature typically garner more attention, but the decisions of our Illinois Supreme Court affect all Illinoisans. In Illinois, our Supreme Court is tasked with guarding the protections of the Illinois Constitution, so we must not overlook or ignore the people who make up the Court.

With these principles in mind, I am pleased to endorse Justice Mary K. O’Brien in her campaign for the Supreme Court of Illinois. I have interacted with the Supreme Court of Illinois and the Illinois judiciary with frequency throughout my career and, based on my experience, I trust that Justice O’Brien will make an excellent Supreme Court justice.

I endorse Justice Mary Kay O’Brien to join this important institution. Justice O’Brien has served, with distinction, on the Illinois Appellate Court for over 18 years, hearing more than 4,500 cases. Her written decisions are thoughtful, practical and well-reasoned. Like me, Justice O’Brien grew up in rural Illinois. That is not lost on me, and I have found that Justice O’Brien applies the same Illinois common-sense that I have always applied during my career.

I ask that you consider voting to elect Justice O’Brien to the Supreme Court of Illinois, Third District, in the 2022 Illinois Midterm General Election on Nov. 8.

<strong>Dan K. Webb</strong>

Chicago