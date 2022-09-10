MAREK: So you’ve had it with the US

You are tired of the Proud Boys, raids on presidential estates, forgiveness of student loans and too many taxes. Well, an international relocation is a possibility. As you think of such a move, you realize that England is the closest country to your former beliefs in government. Does that seem like a good relocation?

Well, let’s look at the country that was the model for our country so many years ago. What has England achieved that we haven’t? Having a woman as the political leader on two occasions, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Unlike 27 of our states, the death penalty has been banned forever. A Muslim was elected mayor of its largest city, London. Enacting an abortion law that is clear and does not totally ban a woman’s rights has been in place for years.

Politically, they have two houses in their government, The House of Commons and The House of Lords, not unlike our Senate and House. But the House of Lords is not elected, and they cannot enact laws at all. Great Britain has a monarchy unlike us with kings, queens, and a long list of royals. We have no royals even though some of our politicians have tried to become such in recent years.

Some of these differences might appeal to us, but let’s look even further. The present prime minister has resigned mostly over his behavior during COVID, but the acting head of the country can be removed at any time with a simple majority vote of the House of Commons. This might mean that every two years as our constituted two Houses change components from one party to another, the president could be removed by a mere majority vote. Not something we are used to.

Then there is the royal family. The cost of monarchy is astounding with palaces, expenses and millions of pounds for keeping the monarchy in place. While we treat the president and elected officials quite nicely, it is a fraction of the cost of the Queen and her “family.”

In fact, there was a movement to end the monarchy even before the recent death of Queen Elizabeth. A group known as the Republic were already running billboard ads stating, “No man should be King.” While that sounds a bit sexist, Charles is next in line, followed by William, and then George. So, they are right for the next 70 or 80 years.

The country and many of its young people have had enough of Charles and his affairs while married to Princess Diana, who is the darling of the British since her death. In Diana’s book, she quoted Charles as once saying “Well, I refuse to be the only Prince who never had a mistress.” There is talk that Camilla should not be called Queen when Charles becomes King.

Alright, we can live our new life with or without a king. We can live with a female prime minister from time to time. We can accept that some women need a medical abortion. We can live without a death penalty. Heck, Bobbies do not even carry guns unless there is a known armed disturbance. We can even live with a chief executive who can easily be ousted at any time. We would totally enjoy completely free health care. We might even learn to not be one of the top three or four important nations in the world.

But can we afford to live there in the first place? Let’s look at basic costs of living in and around London. Only one-third of the homes sold in London in the past two years were under 500,000 pounds ($576,000) and 25% sold for more than 1,000,000 ($1,152,000). An average home across England was 289,000 pounds or $333,000. So, there are not a lot of places in the country to find a bargain.

How about taxes? Income tax rates in the UK start around 20% and quickly rise. After 37,000 pounds or $42,000 of income, the rate is 40% and that goes to 45% after 150,000 pounds or $172,800. Here, the rate up to $40,000 is 12% and doesn’t go to 32% until the income is over $160,000.

Not done yet. The daily living expenses are frightening as well. The government just announced that by October, a typical British household will pay $4,200 a year to heat and power a home, up 80% from a year ago. Forecasters suggest that annual energy bills could reach $7,700 as early as mid-2023.

This would be more than the average annual amount paid for rent or mortgage. Food and fuel prices have risen so much that solvency of many small business may be jeopardized, perhaps even closing some of the top breweries across the country.

With former PM, Boris Johnson, out of the picture, liberal House member, Liz Truss, was chosen as the new PM Monday and was to be sworn in by Queen Elizabeth this week. Truss’ seesaw position on staying in the EU or leaving might cause her some support as Brexit has been a major point of disagreement throughout the UK the last several years.

That might also lead to another problem. Northern Ireland has totally opposed Brexit, and it is feared that this could lead to more dissention between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, something that caused armed violence for decades between the two parts of the Kingdom.

So consider your choices carefully. We are not the only country in the midst of strong disagreement. If you decide to US-exit (my new word), not many places would be as good as here.