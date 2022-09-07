Voice of the People: The Biden border comes downtown

Sixty migrants arrived in Chicago by bus after Texas Gov. Abbott said they have no more room for them. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker have extended a welcome to the migrants who many feel are here illegally.

The question is — now that they are here, what will they do? JB Pritzker issued two years’ worth of executive orders that cost Illinois 500,000 jobs. Darren Bailey sued the Governor for over-stepping his power. Pritzker said that the lockdowns and vaccination requirements were for the public good.

So now it seems that Pritzker is anxious to allow unvaccinated, untested, unvetted and undocumented aliens into Illinois. What has changed? Were the lockdowns and vaccine mandates not such a good idea? Would people rather have kept their jobs, businesses?

Lightfoot says Chicago is a sanctuary city, and migrants will be “greeted and treated with dignity and respect.” The first busload was housed at an “undisclosed location”… hopefully shielded from the random shootings that sometimes occur (…though any cartel members might feel right at home).

Darren Bailey has also at times taken issue with the mayor, and perhaps she can show him she can keep the migrants safe. But still the problem of employment remains and if aliens get jobs, where does that leave the natives?

Glenn Mitan

Schaumburg