Voice of the People: Bike path to nowhere

Ah yes, the bike path to nowhere that traverses from North Schuyler Avenue South across the Kankakee River and ends abruptly roughly two blocks south of the river, right in the middle of a mixed residential-commercial area. Schuyler Avenue is a rather busy section of road, [so] why was Schuyler Avenue selected for the bike path to nowhere in the first place? Pedaling up Schuyler from the south requires considerable energy. It also poses a distinct problem that someone will be hurt, injured or killed crossing Station Street while traveling south on Schuyler Avenue.

All the bike stands that line the route remain empty which indicates little or no bike traffic. Kankakee presently has the honor of perhaps some of the roughest, beat up city streets around. Instead of squandering the funds for a so called cycle track smack dab in the center of the business district, those funds could have been used to smooth out some of the horrible streets within the city limits. So, the bike path starts and ends nowhere. The logic is, there is no logic.

Ronald Hartman

St. Anne