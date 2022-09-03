WEBBER: The American hero I never knew about

For our recent 42nd wedding anniversary, the wife and I had the good fortune to take a river boat cruise up the Rhine River in Europe. We flew to Zurich Switzerland, bussed over to the city of Lucerne for a couple days, then jumped on the boat in Basel to head north, concluding in Amsterdam.

One of the early stops made may have been the most remarkable in my mind, not so much for the scenery but of the history of a man, area and battle never heard about in my high school history class.

We docked in Breisach, Germany, to take a bus ride to the French city of Colmar. Frédéric Bartholdi was born there, the designer of the Statue of Liberty that sits majestically in New York Harbor. There is an exact 39-foot replica of Lady Liberty in Colmar, erected in 2004 to honor the 100th year passing of Bartholdi.

Colmar is in the Alsace region of northeastern France. The Germans and French have been fighting over and trading nationalities of this region for centuries, including as recently as World War II. This is where I got my history lesson.

We embarked on a tour bus with our guide, a well-spoken petite American woman by the name Lynn Burch. This lady knew of what she spoke about, as her father had fought there in World War II and had regaled her with many stories. To say she knew her stuff would be an understatement.

In 1944 the Germans 19th Army had captured the entire area, then known as the Colmar Pocket. Not to be deterred, in 1945, the Allies struck back with Operation Nordwind. The French First Army, under the command of Jean de Tassigny, with the support of U.S. 6th Army Group, including Ms. Burch’s father, took the Alsace area back at a cost of nearly 22,000 French and American soldiers.

There is a sobering monument we visited on the top of Mont de Sigolsheim, honoring the American soldiers who fought for the liberation of Alsace. Many of the American soldiers who died there are interred at Lorraine American Cemetery in Saint-Avold, 120 miles away.

Now the history got really interesting. Although not talked about in school (or perhaps I slept through it), my father had often mentioned a man named Audie Murphy. At the time, it was about as stimulating to me as nuclear physics. That was my loss as I had erred greatly about my ignorance of the man.

Maj. Audie Murphy was the most decorated American combat soldier of World War II, if not in American history. He received the Medal of Honor when single-handedly holding off German soldiers for an hour in the town of Holtzwihr within the Colmar Pocket. We stood in the very place Murphy executed this historic act from the top of a burning tank. Actually, it was the side of the tank as it had toppled over in a nearby ditch, unlike the way it is displayed in a famous painting.

There is a nice memorial in that spot for Murphy and his exploits, but you would pretty much have to have a guide to get there, near the opening of a wooded thicket on the far outskirts of the small town.

The skirmish was detailed richly by Ms. Burch; you felt as if you were there. In January of 1945 Murphy, who had been made commander of Company B, was with the 3rd Division at the town of Hotzwihr and facing a heavy German assault. He had been wounded in both legs, earning him his second Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster for his Purple Heart.

Murphy ordered his men to retreat to positions in the woods, while he stayed back to fight off the German attack. Using the .50 caliber machine gun from the tank, he stood on the burning vehicle, killing 50 of the enemy while holding off the rest. He stopped when ammunition ran out, rejoined his unit, and led them back to force the Germans out of the area. Now, get this — he was only 19 years old at the time.

For his valor, he was awarded the Medal of Honor. He would go on to be awarded every American military combat award. Among his medals was a Distinguished Services Cross, two Silver Stars, two Bronze stars, and a Legion of Merit from America. The state of Texas, where he was born, also awarded him the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor.

His foreign awards included the Belgian Croix de Guerre 1940 with Palm, the French Forager Legion of Honor, and the Croix de Guerre with Palm and Silver Star.

After the war he became an actor, songwriter and rancher until his death in a plane accident in Virginia in 1971. Per his request, his tombstone, plain and unremarkable like that of ordinary soldiers in Arlington National Cemetery, is the second most visited site after John F. Kennedy.

We loved Switzerland, and the castles of Germany were spectacular. But the surprise I came away with was a new appreciation of the way France respects the American soldiers that assisted liberating them during a horrible time in history, as well an admiration for Major Murphy.