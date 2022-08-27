WEBBER: No one is above the law

“No one is above the law, not even a president of the United States.”

Readers have probably heard this axiom ad nauseum by politicians and their cohorts in the liberal media. That cliché though evidently applies to former President Trump and his orbit only, and by no means pertains to anyone else.

As when one speaks of Elvis, everyone knows the reference is to Elvis Presley. When Face Book posts state “the idiot in Washington,” nearly everyone knows it’s referencing Biden. And likewise, the “…above the law” banality seems always leveled at Trump.

The list of politicians muttering the same talking point is long. President Biden has mumbled it many times. Lindsay Graham is certainly guilty, depending on what day it is. Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland — particularly when America wanted to know what they were smoking when they decided to raid Mara Logo — were indignant to being questioned when they stated it. Nancy Pelosi on many occasions babbled it while waving that little fist, as if her hand-wringing made it official. Out-of-work RINO’s Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, suffering feverishly from Trump Derangement Syndrome, are adamant the term was created for Trump. Hillary Clinton prays to her deity that they all agree on this issue in order to keep her out of prison.

On the media side, just about every talking head and bubble-headed bleach blonde at CNN and MSNBC bring up this leftist talking point verbatim with every person interviewed, all nodding empty noggins in unison. The NY Times and Washington Compost repeat the mantra regularly.

So, if nobody is above the law, why is the Department of Injustice and the FBI ignoring the rest of the people that seem to be floating above our system of justice? In an Aug. 17 commentary for the Federalist, Jordan Boyd questioned the other miscreants seemingly above FBI or DOJ scrutiny.

Her excellent column asked about the FBI and DOJ colluding with the National School Boards Association (and teachers union) against parents; the bungled comedic plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer; or unlawfully imprisoning protesters from J6. While doing so, they ignore other potential crimes from the likes of:

Joe Biden’s possible tax fraud of about $517,000 in Medicare and Obamacare taxes, plus potentially taking kickbacks arranged by his demented son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden’s computer, among many other potential criminalities. Recall, 50 “Intelligence” officers claimed his computer was Russian disinformation.

Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Benghazi scandal, or the instigation of the Russia Hoax, to name just a few. Our government tried to impeach a president over false information instigated by this woman.

Nancy Pelosi’s alleged insider trading (or perhaps exceptional investment timing?); or perhaps her weird son with his Chinese investments. (I still wonder what she arranged for her family on that Taiwan trip when she took said peculiar son).

The traitorous General Mark Milley having secret conversations with China, undermining Trump, while at the same time effeminizing our military — as China upgrades theirs.

Eric Swalwell bonking a Chinese spy while a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Jeffery Epstein’s client list that probably includes Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

How about the 5 million people who crossed our border illegally; the climate radicals who breached the Department of Interior last October injuring officers; the Jane’s Revenge groups who firebombed pro-life agencies; the goons threatening SCOTUS, the NSA spying on Americans; the Russia hoax.

And possibly most egregious of all, the rioters from 2020 that caused over $2 billion damage, many of which were bailed out of jail by VP Giggles Harris and her cohorts. Compare that “investigation” with the J6 House Committee. When compared, does that look like fair and balanced justice to anyone?

Can we trust a government that would cobble together a vast conspiracy, using several branches of the government, to plot to impeach a sitting president over claims that were false? If they lied to us about that, why couldn’t they lie to us about election results or anything coming out of that sham J6 committee.

Democrats — are you really comfortable with the way your party is controlling a justice system that unleashes a goon squad of FBI agents upon American citizens you happen not to agree with? Do you not realize your party is demolishing the country? Are you content with 9% plus inflation and the devaluation of our currency? Do you enjoy paying $4 to $5 gas, as we sit on massive oil reserves? Do you really want teachers and professors destroying the minds of our youth with aberrant behaviors and hatred for America? What are you going to do when all those extra IRS agents come for you with their guns?

For one minute, put your hatred aside for Trump and ask yourself if the man has been treated fairly. Understand, no president has ever been prosecuted AFTER leaving office, or had his home raided — do you really want to start that process? Do you truly think Trump was clinging to the nuclear codes — those are changed with each new president. Is this where we want to take our nation, with each new administration prosecuting the previous administration?

If your party does manage to get Trump arrested, particularly if on marginal charges like other people in his orbit, J6 may look like a day in the park compared to what Trump backers might do. Our nation will be further fractured, perhaps permanently. That may have been what Obama wanted, but is that what you really want?

If your parties’ actions of chasing Trump into hell fails, your worst nightmare is going to come true, Trump will be re-elected.

November elections are coming, vote prudently with what is best for America.