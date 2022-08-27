JACKSON: Mean teachers hold students accountable

Based on a small unscientific sample, I believe our school system has returned to pretty close to normal. With only a few days into the new academic year, there remains caution of the lingering COVID virus, but absent is the pandemic panic of just a couple years ago. Kids are not having to deal with wearing masks and social distancing as priority one.

The consensus of my small group of responders to my question about their first week of school is that teachers are mean. All of them. And I love it.

When pressed for a specific reason they deem their teachers mean, it ran the gamut from, “They want us to do school work right away,” to “They want us to be serious.” In other words, school is back. It’s real. How mean of those teachers to expect students to immediately read or write. Don’t they know summer break was just a week ago?

Those of us who have long since ended our time with “mean” teachers, we know the criteria for a mean teacher. It’s a teacher who has clearly defined goals, timelines and expectations for every student in the class. And the timeline starts each day when kids enter class.

Typically, which nothing seems typical anymore, the return to school challenges educators to first address the phenomenon called “brain drain” or “summer slide.” It is a theory that kids lose during summer break or any extended time away from school, some of what they have learned. In particular in reading and math.

It is reasonable to assume that the pandemic challenges to education for the past three years have adversely impacted the learning slide or drain of some students and the effectiveness of our traditional educational system. But hope is not lost.

So, Dear Teachers, all two million of you:

Thank you for being identified as mean. You have been entrusted with the mental enhancement of the minds of our most precious asset. Please hold fast to your plans and passion.

The community recognizes your efforts and also benefits from your competency. Thank you for holding your students accountable for their own academic achievement. We also realize that to some students, that accountability may look like anything but care and concern and may be as foreign as a second language. But, please do it. No one has died from accountability.

Again, to those “mean” teachers who are holding their students accountable from day one, I wish success to you and your students. You are greatly appreciated now. The month of May is too far away. And you will be appreciated by today’s students in their future.

Your immeasurable value can best be summed by this Chinese Proverb. “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”

Sincerely,

Society

Most certainly there will be some non-students, actually many, who may not fully appreciate the extensive requirements, skills, commitment and the challenges of teaching. But, like coaches, the best are always in the stands or on social media and never in the classroom.